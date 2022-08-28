Try these 5 alternative flours to make your healthy wraps

An on-the-go wrap is a perfect lunch or snack to curb those hunger pangs. Instead of opting for the unhealthy maida or gluten-heavy rotis, try these healthy, yet tasty ones that can be made easily.

Cheese tortilla

This viral wrap is made entirely out of cheese and is perfect for people who follow a high-protein keto diet. Cheese contains vitamins A, D, K and zinc, which is good for your bones. It is also rich in calcium and gives you much-needed proteins as well that helps in fat loss in the keto diet. To make this wrap, lay four slices of any cheese of your choice on a parchment paper in an oven-safe tray. Stick the tray in the oven for a few minutes till it melts and gets golden brown on the edges. While the wrap is in the oven, prepare your filling and sauce for the wrap. Remove the tray while it is still bubbly and immediately load your topping on wrap. Use the paper to roll the cheese tortilla and give it stability as well.

(Shutterstock)

Oats

A common substitute for wheat flour is oat flour as it is gluten free and the soluble fibre encourages good bacteria and will keep your digestive tract healthy. Oat flour also helps lower blood sugar, reduce risk of heart disease and is high in protein and essential amino acids. Blend oats in a grinder to make your own flour, add water and salt, and knead as usual. As there is no gluten in this dough, there is no chance of overworking it or getting tough rotis. You can add warm water to make them softer or thin out the batter with water and make pancakes. Both these options with give you soft malleable wraps that you can use to make your frankies.

(Shutterstock)

Chickpea flour

Chickpeas are seeing a rise in popularity as they are pumped with health benefits. Rich in fibre, potassium, vitamin B, iron, magnesium, it’s a good source of protein for both vegetarians and vegans alike. Chickpea flour or besan, as we know it, can be easily made into a flavourful Indian pancake, commonly known as besan ka chilla. Add water to 1 cup of besan and mix it till you have your batter. Mix in salt, pepper, chilli powder and turmeric and ladle it on a hot pan. You can add cabbage, onions or grated carrots. Flip the pancake once to cook on both sides. You can stop here and eat as it is, but if you want to turn it into a wrap, add veggies of your choice, squeeze some ketchup and mayo and roll it with the help of a parchment paper and eat while hot.

Lentil batter

Red lentils or masoor dal is an excellent source of plant-based protein and fibre along with vitamin B, iron, magnesium, potassium, and zinc. It contains folate, which is essential in synthesising red blood cells and DNA to aid in energy metabolism. Masoor dal is also good for your skin and assisting weight loss, as it makes a good substitute for wheat-based rotis. You can make a crepe type wrap with this dal by first soaking it overnight and then blending it into a batter. Add salt to it and then pour a thin layer into a non-stick pan. Let it cook for a few minutes, flip it and cook again. You can make a stack of these crepe-style wraps and cover with a cloth to keep warm. Use them to make a roll with all your favourite toppings.

Quinoa

Rich in folate, magnesium, zinc and iron, quinoa is a super food that has a lot of fibre, antioxidants and protein that play an important role in helping you feel full for longer. It can keep cholesterol and blood sugar levels under control and lower your risk of diabetes and heart disease. To make this wrap, first cook your quinoa and let it cool. Add it to a blender with some water and grinder till smooth. Then ladle this batter on a hot pan and make your wraps. Stuff it with any of your favourite filling and you are good to go.

Other grains you can use to make wraps:

Rice flour

Coconut flour

Almond flour

Corn flour

Ragi flour

Barley flour