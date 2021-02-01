Try this simple recipe of creamy mushroom soup that tastes just like restaurant

Winter evenings with a warm soup is a match made in heaven. We know that you agree with us. Be it a clear soup, a vegetable soup or a creamy soup, everything tastes divine when the mercury hits a low. Soups are healthy, easy to make and you can’t go wrong with them.

With the coronavirus outbreak, people are still preferring to prepare food at home instead of going out for meals. So it is only obvious that we share with you the recipe of a soup that you can easily prepare in your kitchen. A lot of people also go for the preservative options, where you just add some hot water to a powder and voila you soup is ready.

To be honest, that can never taste like the restaurant. That is why today, we will be sharing with you the recipe of creamy mushroom soup that tastes just like the one at a restaurant but can be very easily prepared in your kitchen. Get ready to taste the best mushroom soup, you might not want to order next time from the restaurant.

Recipe for creamy, flavourful and easy to make mushroom soup in one pot:

Ingredients:

500 gram brown mushrooms or portobello mushroom or a mix of both

1 tablespoon oil

3 tablespoons butter

1 big onion diced

2 cloves garlic minced

1 teaspoon chopped fresh thyme

3 tablespoons flour

3 cups chicken broth or stock

Salt and pepper to taste

1 cup heavy cream

Method:

For the first step, heat butter and oil in a large non-stick pot over medium-high heat. Saute the diced onion in the oil for 2 to 3 minutes, until they soften a bit. Add garlic to the pot and cook until it becomes fragrant. That might take up to a minute.

To this, add the mushrooms, thyme, salt along with pepper and cook for about 5 minutes. Sprinkle some flour on top of the mushrooms, mix it well and cook for about 2 minutes. Add stock to the pan, mix again and bring to a boil.

Finally, reduce heat to low-medium and cover and allow to simmer for 10-15 minutes. Mix the ingredients with a hand blender and stir in cream and serve warm.

(Recipe courtesy: Instagram/ emys.cravings)

