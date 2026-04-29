Turn your everyday cooking into a café-style experience with these 2 simple yet impressive recipes: Step-by-step process

Looking to level up your cooking? These handpicked recipes from popular restaurants will win over your guests. In conversation with HT Lifestyle, Chef Bishan Singh Negi, Executive Chef at DoubleTree By Hilton Gurugram Baani Square, and Sunil Dasila, Head Chef, Salt Cafe Noida and Delhi, have shared the recipes that you can try at home.

Easy cafe recipes for summer parties(Double Hilton)

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​Also read | This chocolate lava cake with 13g protein and just 166 calories, ‘supports your goals, not ruins them’: Full recipe

Dahi ke kabab

Dahi ke Kabab is one of the popular North Indian vegetarian appetisers, often described as a soft, creamy, and melt-in-the-mouth delicacy. Chef Bishan Singh Negi, Executive Chef at DoubleTree By Hilton Gurugram Baani Square, shared the recipe that you can try at home.

Dahi ke kebab recipe to try at home. (Double Hilton)

Ingredients required

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{{^usCountry}} 200 g hung curd (yogurt) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 200 g hung curd (yogurt) {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} 50 g grated paneer {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 50 g grated paneer {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Two tbsp besan (gram flour) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Two tbsp besan (gram flour) {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Three tbsp breadcrumbs {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Three tbsp breadcrumbs {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} One green chili, finely chopped {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One green chili, finely chopped {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 5 g raisins {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 5 g raisins {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 5 g almonds, chopped {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 5 g almonds, chopped {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} One tbsp fresh coriander, chopped {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One tbsp fresh coriander, chopped {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} One tbsp fresh mint, chopped {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One tbsp fresh mint, chopped {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} ½ tsp cumin powder {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ½ tsp cumin powder {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} ¼ tsp black pepper {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ¼ tsp black pepper {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} ¼ tsp garam masala {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ¼ tsp garam masala {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} ½ tsp salt Semolina (for coating) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ½ tsp salt Semolina (for coating) {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 150 ml oil (for shallow frying) Method: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 150 ml oil (for shallow frying) Method: {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Step 1: In a mixing bowl, combine hung curd, grated paneer, besan, breadcrumbs, green chili, raisins, almonds, coriander, and mint. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Step 1: In a mixing bowl, combine hung curd, grated paneer, besan, breadcrumbs, green chili, raisins, almonds, coriander, and mint. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Step 2: Add cumin powder, black pepper, garam masala, and salt. Mix well to form a soft dough-like mixture. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Step 2: Add cumin powder, black pepper, garam masala, and salt. Mix well to form a soft dough-like mixture. {{/usCountry}}

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Step 3: Divide the mixture into 6 equal portions and shape them into small patties.

Step 4: Lightly coat each patty with semolina.

Step 5: Heat oil in a pan over medium heat and shallow fry the patties for 3–4 minutes on each side, or until golden brown and crisp.

Step 6: Remove and place on a paper towel to absorb excess oil.

Serving Suggestion: Serve hot with mint chutney.

Watermelon feta garlic bruschetta

Sunil Dasila, Head Chef, Salt Cafe Noida and Delhi, shared this delicious snack recipe that can be the highlight of your house parties.

Ingredients required

Four pcs garlic bread (crispy)

Feta cheese (crumbled)

One to two tbsp mayonnaise

Two tbsp curd (hung/thick)

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One tsp lemon juice

One tsp olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Fresh parsley (finely chopped)

Watermelon (small cubes, seeds removed)

Watermelon Feta Garlic Bruschetta recipe (Salt Cafe Noida and Delhi)

Steps

Step 1: Make the base spread - Mix mayonnaise + curd + lemon juice + olive oil. Add a pinch of salt and pepper. Keep it smooth and slightly tangy.

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Step 2: Prep the watermelon - Cut into small cubes. Lightly season with a pinch of salt and a squeeze of lemon (don’t overdo it, keep it fresh).

Step 3: Toast check- Ensure garlic bread is extra crisp (re-toast for 2–3 mins if needed).

Step 4: Spread a layer of the creamy mix on each bread and add watermelon cubes

Step 5: Sprinkle generous feta on top

Step 6: Drizzle a tiny bit of olive oil, crack fresh pepper, and garnish with parsley.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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