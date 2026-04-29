Turn your everyday cooking into a café-style experience with these 2 simple yet impressive recipes: Step-by-step process
Bring café-style indulgence to your home with these easy recipes that taste delicious and can woo your guests.
Looking to level up your cooking? These handpicked recipes from popular restaurants will win over your guests. In conversation with HT Lifestyle, Chef Bishan Singh Negi, Executive Chef at DoubleTree By Hilton Gurugram Baani Square, and Sunil Dasila, Head Chef, Salt Cafe Noida and Delhi, have shared the recipes that you can try at home.
Also read | This chocolate lava cake with 13g protein and just 166 calories, ‘supports your goals, not ruins them’: Full recipe
Dahi ke kabab
Dahi ke Kabab is one of the popular North Indian vegetarian appetisers, often described as a soft, creamy, and melt-in-the-mouth delicacy. Chef Bishan Singh Negi, Executive Chef at DoubleTree By Hilton Gurugram Baani Square, shared the recipe that you can try at home.
Ingredients required
200 g hung curd (yogurt){{/usCountry}}
200 g hung curd (yogurt){{/usCountry}}
50 g grated paneer{{/usCountry}}
50 g grated paneer{{/usCountry}}
Two tbsp besan (gram flour){{/usCountry}}
Two tbsp besan (gram flour){{/usCountry}}
Three tbsp breadcrumbs{{/usCountry}}
Three tbsp breadcrumbs{{/usCountry}}
One green chili, finely chopped{{/usCountry}}
One green chili, finely chopped{{/usCountry}}
5 g raisins{{/usCountry}}
5 g raisins{{/usCountry}}
5 g almonds, chopped{{/usCountry}}
5 g almonds, chopped{{/usCountry}}
One tbsp fresh coriander, chopped{{/usCountry}}
One tbsp fresh coriander, chopped{{/usCountry}}
One tbsp fresh mint, chopped{{/usCountry}}
One tbsp fresh mint, chopped{{/usCountry}}
½ tsp cumin powder{{/usCountry}}
½ tsp cumin powder{{/usCountry}}
¼ tsp black pepper{{/usCountry}}
¼ tsp black pepper{{/usCountry}}
¼ tsp garam masala{{/usCountry}}
¼ tsp garam masala{{/usCountry}}
½ tsp salt Semolina (for coating){{/usCountry}}
½ tsp salt Semolina (for coating){{/usCountry}}
150 ml oil (for shallow frying)
Method:{{/usCountry}}
150 ml oil (for shallow frying)
Method:{{/usCountry}}
Step 1: In a mixing bowl, combine hung curd, grated paneer, besan, breadcrumbs, green chili, raisins, almonds, coriander, and mint.{{/usCountry}}
Step 1: In a mixing bowl, combine hung curd, grated paneer, besan, breadcrumbs, green chili, raisins, almonds, coriander, and mint.{{/usCountry}}
Step 2: Add cumin powder, black pepper, garam masala, and salt. Mix well to form a soft dough-like mixture.{{/usCountry}}
Step 2: Add cumin powder, black pepper, garam masala, and salt. Mix well to form a soft dough-like mixture.{{/usCountry}}
Step 3: Divide the mixture into 6 equal portions and shape them into small patties.
Step 4: Lightly coat each patty with semolina.
Step 5: Heat oil in a pan over medium heat and shallow fry the patties for 3–4 minutes on each side, or until golden brown and crisp.
Step 6: Remove and place on a paper towel to absorb excess oil.
Serving Suggestion: Serve hot with mint chutney.
Watermelon feta garlic bruschetta
Sunil Dasila, Head Chef, Salt Cafe Noida and Delhi, shared this delicious snack recipe that can be the highlight of your house parties.
Ingredients required
Four pcs garlic bread (crispy)
Feta cheese (crumbled)
One to two tbsp mayonnaise
Two tbsp curd (hung/thick)
One tsp lemon juice
One tsp olive oil
Salt and pepper to taste
Fresh parsley (finely chopped)
Watermelon (small cubes, seeds removed)
Steps
Step 1: Make the base spread - Mix mayonnaise + curd + lemon juice + olive oil. Add a pinch of salt and pepper. Keep it smooth and slightly tangy.
Step 2: Prep the watermelon - Cut into small cubes. Lightly season with a pinch of salt and a squeeze of lemon (don’t overdo it, keep it fresh).
Step 3: Toast check- Ensure garlic bread is extra crisp (re-toast for 2–3 mins if needed).
Step 4: Spread a layer of the creamy mix on each bread and add watermelon cubes
Step 5: Sprinkle generous feta on top
Step 6: Drizzle a tiny bit of olive oil, crack fresh pepper, and garnish with parsley.
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