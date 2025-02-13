Valentine's Day 2025: Mocktail and cocktail recipes for home dinner date with lover
Valentine's Day 2025: Try adding these beverages to your dinner date menu on February 14, making the romantic experience even more swoonworthy.
Valentine's Day 2025: Valentine's Day calls for an intimate dinner date, just you and your bae. Typically, couples head to bars or high-end restaurants but what if you could bring that energy home? It is the perfect opportunity to impress your partner with a romantic surprise, or maybe you both can work together to create something special.
If you have got everything already covered, from an aesthetic table setup to a well-thought-out menu, appetizers and desserts; don’t forget about the beverages. Put your mixology skills to good use and wow your date with drinks that complement the mood and meal.
If you are into classic cocktails or creative mocktails, we have curated some amazing Valentine’s Day beverage recipes that will make your fine dining experience at home even more memorable.
Hibiscus Flower Lemonade
Recipe by: By Sonalal Kumar, Bartender, Lantern Bar, Atmosphere, Kanifushi Maldives
Ingredients
- 2 hibiscus flowers
- Lemon –15ml
- Cardamom powder
- Honey
Method
- In a saucepan, bring 4 cups of water to a boil.
- Add the dried hibiscus flowers to the boiling water and reduce heat to simmer for about 10 minutes.
- Remove from heat and let it steep for an additional 10 minutes to enhance the flavour.
- Using a fine mesh strainer, strain the hibiscus infusion into a pitcher, discarding the flowers.
- Stir in the freshly squeezed lemon juice and honey while the hibiscus tea is still warm. Mix well until the honey is fully dissolved.
- Add a pinch of cardamom to the mixture. Stir well to combine the flavours.
- Allow the mixture to cool to room temperature, then refrigerate for 1-2 hours or until completely chilled.
- Fill glasses with ice cubes and pour the chilled hibiscus cooler over the ice. Garnish with fresh mint leaves for an extra touch of freshness.
Pomegranate Sangria
Recipe by Lasith, Bartender, Sangs Bar, OBLU SELECT Sangeli
Ingredients
- 60ml white rum
- 60ml orange juice
- 20ml pomegranate syrup
- 10ml lime juice
- 10ml cinnamon syrup
- Slice of orange (Garnish)
Method
- Add white rum, orange juice, pomegranate syrup, lime juice, and cinnamon syrup to a cocktail shaker.
- Fill the shaker with ice cubes.
- Shake well for 10–15 seconds until chilled.
- Strain the mixture into a chilled wine glass with ice altogether.
- Garnish with a slice of orange.
Smoked Refreshing Jaisalmeri Lemonade
Recipe by Deepak, Bartender, Dunes Bar, Jaisalmer Marriott Resort & Spa
Ingredients
- 1 Lemon (juiced)
- 1 tbsp Honey or Sugar
- 1 Glass Chilled Water
- Ice Cubes
- 1 Cinnamon Stick (for smoking)
- Mint Leaves (optional)
- Lemon Slice (for garnish)
Method
- Light one end of the cinnamon stick with a lighter, blow out the flame and place the smoking stick inside the glass for a few seconds.
- In a separate glass, mix lemon juice and honey (or sugar) until dissolved.
- Add ice cubes to the smoked glass, pour in the lemonade, and mix well.
- Add a lemon slice and mint leaves for a refreshing finish.
Kuda Coffee
Recipe by: Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa
Ingredients
- 30 ml brewed & chilled coffee (preferably strong, like espresso or cold brew)
- 45 ml Sri Lankan arak (or a similar rum if unavailable)
- 1 kopi leaf (optional, for garnish)
- Fresh coconut
- Ice cubes
Method
- Brew the coffee and allow it to cool.
- In a cocktail shaker, add the Sri Lankan arak, and chilled coffee
- Fill the shaker with ice cubes and shake vigorously for about 10–15 seconds.
- Strain into a chilled glass
- Float a kopi leaf on top and garnish with fresh coconut for an aromatic finishing touch.
Moringa Crimson
By Vineeth Krishnan, Beverage Manager, Gimlet Garden at AER, Four Seasons, Hotel Mumbai
Prebatch Recipe:
Ingredients
- 15g Moringa leaves (without stem)
- 20g Tisanes Dream Berry Tea (without berries)
- 5g Sichuan pepper
- 1000ml Water
- 100g Castor sugar
- 3g Pink salt
Method
- Add all ingredients to a Thermomix.
- Set to 75°C at speed 1.5 for 18 minutes.
- Allow to cool, then strain and bottle.
- Keep refrigerated. Shelf life: 7 days.
Mocktail Recipe:
- 120ml Moringa Crimson Prebatch
- Top up with Soda
