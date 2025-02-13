Valentine's Day 2025: Mocktail and cocktail recipes for home dinner date with lover

Valentine's Day 2025: Valentine's Day calls for an intimate dinner date, just you and your bae. Typically, couples head to bars or high-end restaurants but what if you could bring that energy home? It is the perfect opportunity to impress your partner with a romantic surprise, or maybe you both can work together to create something special. Impress your date with your mixology skills.(PC: Pexels)

If you have got everything already covered, from an aesthetic table setup to a well-thought-out menu, appetizers and desserts; don’t forget about the beverages. Put your mixology skills to good use and wow your date with drinks that complement the mood and meal.

If you are into classic cocktails or creative mocktails, we have curated some amazing Valentine’s Day beverage recipes that will make your fine dining experience at home even more memorable.

Hibiscus Flower Lemonade

Recipe by: By Sonalal Kumar, Bartender, Lantern Bar, Atmosphere, Kanifushi Maldives

This drink has a floral zesty flavour.(PC: Lantern Bar, Atmosphere, Kanifushi Maldives)

Ingredients

2 hibiscus flowers

Lemon –15ml

Cardamom powder

Honey

Method

In a saucepan, bring 4 cups of water to a boil.

Add the dried hibiscus flowers to the boiling water and reduce heat to simmer for about 10 minutes.

Remove from heat and let it steep for an additional 10 minutes to enhance the flavour.

Using a fine mesh strainer, strain the hibiscus infusion into a pitcher, discarding the flowers.

Stir in the freshly squeezed lemon juice and honey while the hibiscus tea is still warm. Mix well until the honey is fully dissolved.

Add a pinch of cardamom to the mixture. Stir well to combine the flavours.

Allow the mixture to cool to room temperature, then refrigerate for 1-2 hours or until completely chilled.

Fill glasses with ice cubes and pour the chilled hibiscus cooler over the ice. Garnish with fresh mint leaves for an extra touch of freshness.

Pomegranate Sangria

Recipe by Lasith, Bartender, Sangs Bar, OBLU SELECT Sangeli

Pomegranate Sangria is a refreshing blend of sweet, tart, and citrusy flavours.(PC: Sangs Bar, OBLU SELECT Sangeli)

Ingredients

60ml white rum

60ml orange juice

20ml pomegranate syrup

10ml lime juice

10ml cinnamon syrup

Slice of orange (Garnish)

Method

Add white rum, orange juice, pomegranate syrup, lime juice, and cinnamon syrup to a cocktail shaker.

Fill the shaker with ice cubes.

Shake well for 10–15 seconds until chilled.

Strain the mixture into a chilled wine glass with ice altogether.

Garnish with a slice of orange.

Smoked Refreshing Jaisalmeri Lemonade

Recipe by Deepak, Bartender, Dunes Bar, Jaisalmer Marriott Resort & Spa

This drink gives a nice kick of citrusy goodness.(PC: Dunes Bar, Jaisalmer Marriott Resort & Spa)

Ingredients

1 Lemon (juiced)

1 tbsp Honey or Sugar

1 Glass Chilled Water

Ice Cubes

1 Cinnamon Stick (for smoking)

Mint Leaves (optional)

Lemon Slice (for garnish)

Method

Light one end of the cinnamon stick with a lighter, blow out the flame and place the smoking stick inside the glass for a few seconds.

In a separate glass, mix lemon juice and honey (or sugar) until dissolved.

Add ice cubes to the smoked glass, pour in the lemonade, and mix well.

Add a lemon slice and mint leaves for a refreshing finish.

Kuda Coffee

Recipe by: Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa

Try this mouthwatering coffee that has fresh coconuts.(PC: Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa)

Ingredients

30 ml brewed & chilled coffee (preferably strong, like espresso or cold brew)

45 ml Sri Lankan arak (or a similar rum if unavailable)

1 kopi leaf (optional, for garnish)

Fresh coconut

Ice cubes

Method

Brew the coffee and allow it to cool.

In a cocktail shaker, add the Sri Lankan arak, and chilled coffee

Fill the shaker with ice cubes and shake vigorously for about 10–15 seconds.

Strain into a chilled glass

Float a kopi leaf on top and garnish with fresh coconut for an aromatic finishing touch.

Moringa Crimson

By Vineeth Krishnan, Beverage Manager, Gimlet Garden at AER, Four Seasons, Hotel Mumbai

Prebatch Recipe:

Ingredients

15g Moringa leaves (without stem)

20g Tisanes Dream Berry Tea (without berries)

5g Sichuan pepper

1000ml Water

100g Castor sugar

3g Pink salt

Method

Add all ingredients to a Thermomix.

Set to 75°C at speed 1.5 for 18 minutes.

Allow to cool, then strain and bottle.

Keep refrigerated. Shelf life: 7 days.

Mocktail Recipe:

120ml Moringa Crimson Prebatch

Top up with Soda

