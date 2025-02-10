Valentine's Day 2025: Tired of chocolates? Try these 4 delicious caramel cheesecake recipes

Caramel has a rich, evocative and indulgent taste. The slightly toasted undertone with a sweet, buttery creamy texture is irresistibly mouthwatering. Chocolate, vanilla and strawberry flavours are mainstream, the first flavours that come to mind when asked about dessert. In fact, chocolate is the favourite child of Valentine's Day celebrations. But, it's time to flip the narrative. Caramel cheesecake is rich and creamy. Some of the varieties can be made without oven as well.(Shuttertstock)

Caramel has a certain, special, niche and is not as ubiquitous as chocolate. This makes it premium. So anytime, you prepare a caramel delicacy, you will be wowing your guests as if you are serving a gourmet treat.

With Valentine's week still on, consider indulging yourself and your loved ones with the rich flavour of caramel. Everyone's gifting their loved ones chocolates on Valentine's Day and Chocolate Day. There may be a special, dedicated day for chocolates with Chocolate Day during Valentine's week, but for once put caramel in the spotlight and see how it amazes you. The luscious flavours of caramel treats make a wonderful surprise for a romantic dinner or even your Galentine sleepover.

Chef Amit Sharma, Head Chef at Love and Cheesecake shared some recipes for your caramel-special dessert nights. These are cheesecake recipes that range from eggless recipes for vegans and vegetarians to easy, no-bake cheesecake recipes.

ALSO READ: Valentine's week dessert treats: 6 recipes for both sweet tooth to health-conscious people

1. Caramel Tea Cake (Eggless)

Caramel tea cake can be served with hot tea.(Shutterstock)

Ingredients:

1 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup vegetable oil

1/2 cup milk

1/4 cup caramel sauce

1 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp baking soda

1/2 tsp vanilla extract

A pinch of salt

Method:

Preheat oven to 350°F (175°C). Grease and line a loaf pan.

In a bowl, mix together flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt.

In another bowl, whisk together granulated sugar, brown sugar, oil, milk, caramel sauce, and vanilla extract until well combined.

Gradually add dry ingredients to wet ingredients, mixing until just combined.

Pour batter into the prepared loaf pan.

Bake for 30-35 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.

Cool in the pan for 10 minutes, then transfer to a wire rack.

2. Salted Caramel Layered Cheesecake (Eggless, No-Bake)

Ingredients:

For the crust-

1 ½ cups digestive biscuit crumbs

¼ cup melted butter

For the cheesecake filling:

500g cream cheese, softened

½ cup powdered sugar

1 tsp vanilla extract

½ cup salted caramel sauce (plus extra for drizzling)

Whipped cream for topping (optional)

Method:

Mix digestive biscuit crumbs with melted butter and press into a lined springform pan. Refrigerate for 30 minutes.

In a large bowl, beat cream cheese until smooth. Add powdered sugar and vanilla extract, mixing well.

Fold in salted caramel sauce until evenly combined.

Pour the cheesecake mixture over the crust and smooth the top.

Drizzle extra salted caramel on top.

Refrigerate for at least 4 hours or until set.

Top with whipped cream before serving if desired.

3. Caramel Macadamia Nut Cheesecake (Eggless, No-Bake)

Ingredients:

For the crust-

1 ½ cups graham cracker crumbs

¼ cup melted butter

For the cheesecake filling-

500g cream cheese, softened

½ cup granulated sugar

1 tsp vanilla extract

½ cup caramel sauce

½ cup chopped macadamia nuts

Method:

Mix graham cracker crumbs with melted butter and press into the base of a lined springform pan. Refrigerate for 30 minutes.

In a large bowl, beat cream cheese until smooth. Add granulated sugar and vanilla extract, mixing well.

Fold in caramel sauce and chopped macadamia nuts.

Pour the cheesecake mixture over the crust and smooth the top.

Refrigerate for at least 4 hours or until set.

Slice and serve chilled.

4. Salted Caramel Baked Cheesecake (With Egg)

Ingredients:

For the crust-

1 ½ cups digestive biscuit crumbs

¼ cup melted butter

For the cheesecake filling-

500g cream cheese, softened

½ cup powdered sugar

1 tsp vanilla extract

½ cup salted caramel sauce

2 eggs

½ cup heavy cream

Method:

Preheat oven to 325°F (160°C). Grease and line a springform pan.

Mix digestive biscuit crumbs with melted butter and press into the base of the pan. Bake for 10 minutes, then let cool.

In a large bowl, beat cream cheese until smooth. Add powdered sugar and vanilla extract, mixing well.

Add eggs one at a time, beating at low speed.

Stir in salted caramel sauce and heavy cream until fully combined.

Pour the cheesecake mixture over the crust.

Bake for 40-45 minutes or until the center is just set and slightly jiggly.

Turn off the oven and let the cheesecake cool inside with the door slightly open.

Once cooled, refrigerate for at least 4 hours or overnight before serving.

It cannot be refuted that caramel has a delicate, refined, and luxurious touch. Caramel carries a warmth and complexity that levels up any dessert it graces, making it more than just a flavour, it’s an entire, wholesome experience.

ALSO READ: Quick hot chocolate recipe to celebrate Chocolate Day this Valentine's Week