Valentine's week dessert treats: 6 recipes for both sweet tooth to health-conscious people

Love is in the air during Valentine’s Week. Couples exchange special gifts like roses and teddies while making heartfelt promises. It’s sweet, so why not actually whip up some sweets too? Make your Valentine’s celebration even sweeter with special homemade desserts. Whether you’re in the mood to indulge or prefer something health-conscious, these special dessert recipes have you covered. Valentine's week is all about celebrating love and express it with the help of homemade desserts.(Shutterstock)

Store-bought desserts feel impersonal, but the secret ingredients of effort and love make all the difference. The celebration feels more intimate.

Chef Amit Sharma, Head Chef at Love and Cheesecake shared some recipes, along with his special chef's tips to help you make your celebrations feel personal. Try making these at home with your loved ones, or even by yourself.

Indulgent desserts

Who doesn't love a good theme? Valentine's week is about embracing reds proudly-the colour of passionate love. So, why not try strawberry-themed desserts like strawberry cheesecake? If you're in the mood for something different, reminisce together about your first coffee date with a rich tiramisu. These desserts are truly indulgent. Chef Amit shared these recipes:

Fresh Strawberry Cheesecake Glass

Ingredients:

Cream cheese: 200g

Whipping cream: 100ml

Digestive biscuits: 8 (crushed)

Butter: 50g (melted)

Fresh strawberries: 150g (chopped)

Strawberry jam: 2 tbsp

Method:

Mix crushed biscuits with melted butter and press into the bottom of a serving glass.

Beat cream cheese and whipping cream until smooth and fluffy.

Layer the cream cheese mixture on the biscuit base, followed by fresh strawberries.

Top with a spoonful of strawberry jam. Chill for 1-2 hours before serving.

Chef’s Tip: Fold a little lemon zest into the cream cheese mixture for a refreshing tang.

Strawberry Biscoff Tub

Ingredients:

Biscoff cookies: 12 (crushed)

Biscoff spread: 3 tbsp

Fresh strawberries: 200g (chopped)

Whipped cream: 150ml

Method:

Layer crushed Biscoff cookies at the base of a small tub or container.

Add a layer of whipped cream, then a layer of fresh strawberries.

Drizzle Biscoff spread over the strawberries. Repeat layers.

Chill for 2-3 hours before serving.

Chef’s Tip: Warm the Biscoff spread slightly to make it easier to drizzle.

Tiramisu Cup

Ingredients:

Ladyfinger biscuits: 10

Mascarpone cheese: 200g

Heavy cream: 100ml

Powdered sugar: 50g

Espresso coffee: 200ml (cooled)

Cocoa powder: 2 tbsp

Coffee liqueur (optional): 2 tbsp

Method:

Brew espresso and let it cool. Mix in coffee liqueur if using.

Beat mascarpone cheese, powdered sugar, and heavy cream until smooth and fluffy.

Dip ladyfingers quickly into the coffee mixture (don’t oversoak).

Layer dipped ladyfingers and the mascarpone mixture in a glass, starting with the biscuits. Repeat layers.

Dust cocoa powder on top and chill for 2-3 hours before serving.

Chef’s Tip: Add a pinch of cinnamon to the coffee mixture for an aromatic twist.

Millennium Shortbread

Ingredients:

For Shortbread:

250g all-purpose flour

50g powdered sugar

150g cold butter

1 tsp vanilla extract

For Chocolate Ganache:

200g dark chocolate

100ml heavy cream

Method:

Mix flour, sugar, and butter until crumbly. Add vanilla and form into a dough.

Roll out and cut into desired shapes. Bake at 170°C for 12-15 minutes until golden. Cool.

Heat cream and pour over chopped chocolate. Stir until smooth.

Spread ganache over shortbread and let set.

Chef's Tip: Sprinkle sea salt flakes over the ganache for a flavour contrast.

Health-conscious desserts

Who said people with sweet tooth have a monopoly over desserts? Those who are on a diet and have committed themselves to a fitness journey can enjoy the goodness of sweets too! Natural, refreshing ingredients like berries or Greek yoghurt are the hero ingredients. Replace sugar with other alternatives like honey or maple syrup. Chef Amit shared these recipes:

Granola Parfait

Ingredients:

Granola: 1 cup

Greek yogurt: 200g

Honey: 2 tbsp

Mixed berries: 150g (blueberries, raspberries, and strawberries)

Method:

Layer granola at the bottom of a glass.

Add a layer of Greek yoghurt and drizzle honey on top.

Follow with a layer of mixed berries.

Repeat layers until the glass is full.

Chef’s Tip: Toast the granola lightly in a pan for an extra crunch and nutty flavour.

Chocolate Peanut Butter and Banana Smoothie Bowl

Ingredients:

Frozen bananas: 2

Peanut butter: 2 tbsp

Cocoa powder: 1 tbsp

Almond milk: 100ml

Granola: 2 tbsp (for topping)

Dark chocolate shavings: 1 tbsp (for topping)

Sliced banana: 1 (for topping)

Method:

Blend frozen bananas, peanut butter, cocoa powder, and almond milk until creamy.

Pour the smoothie into a bowl.

Top with granola, sliced banana, and dark chocolate shavings.

Chef’s Tip: Add a drizzle of honey or maple syrup for extra sweetness.

