Valentine's week dessert treats: 6 recipes for both sweet tooth to health-conscious people
Valentine's Day 2025: Desserts are loved by everyone, so make it a part of your celebration this Valentine's Week.
Love is in the air during Valentine’s Week. Couples exchange special gifts like roses and teddies while making heartfelt promises. It’s sweet, so why not actually whip up some sweets too? Make your Valentine’s celebration even sweeter with special homemade desserts. Whether you’re in the mood to indulge or prefer something health-conscious, these special dessert recipes have you covered.
Store-bought desserts feel impersonal, but the secret ingredients of effort and love make all the difference. The celebration feels more intimate.
Chef Amit Sharma, Head Chef at Love and Cheesecake shared some recipes, along with his special chef's tips to help you make your celebrations feel personal. Try making these at home with your loved ones, or even by yourself.
Indulgent desserts
Who doesn't love a good theme? Valentine's week is about embracing reds proudly-the colour of passionate love. So, why not try strawberry-themed desserts like strawberry cheesecake? If you're in the mood for something different, reminisce together about your first coffee date with a rich tiramisu. These desserts are truly indulgent. Chef Amit shared these recipes:
Fresh Strawberry Cheesecake Glass
Ingredients:
- Cream cheese: 200g
- Whipping cream: 100ml
- Digestive biscuits: 8 (crushed)
- Butter: 50g (melted)
- Fresh strawberries: 150g (chopped)
- Strawberry jam: 2 tbsp
Method:
- Mix crushed biscuits with melted butter and press into the bottom of a serving glass.
- Beat cream cheese and whipping cream until smooth and fluffy.
- Layer the cream cheese mixture on the biscuit base, followed by fresh strawberries.
- Top with a spoonful of strawberry jam. Chill for 1-2 hours before serving.
Chef’s Tip: Fold a little lemon zest into the cream cheese mixture for a refreshing tang.
Strawberry Biscoff Tub
Ingredients:
- Biscoff cookies: 12 (crushed)
- Biscoff spread: 3 tbsp
- Fresh strawberries: 200g (chopped)
- Whipped cream: 150ml
Method:
- Layer crushed Biscoff cookies at the base of a small tub or container.
- Add a layer of whipped cream, then a layer of fresh strawberries.
- Drizzle Biscoff spread over the strawberries. Repeat layers.
- Chill for 2-3 hours before serving.
Chef’s Tip: Warm the Biscoff spread slightly to make it easier to drizzle.
Tiramisu Cup
Ingredients:
- Ladyfinger biscuits: 10
- Mascarpone cheese: 200g
- Heavy cream: 100ml
- Powdered sugar: 50g
- Espresso coffee: 200ml (cooled)
- Cocoa powder: 2 tbsp
- Coffee liqueur (optional): 2 tbsp
Method:
- Brew espresso and let it cool. Mix in coffee liqueur if using.
- Beat mascarpone cheese, powdered sugar, and heavy cream until smooth and fluffy.
- Dip ladyfingers quickly into the coffee mixture (don’t oversoak).
- Layer dipped ladyfingers and the mascarpone mixture in a glass, starting with the biscuits. Repeat layers.
- Dust cocoa powder on top and chill for 2-3 hours before serving.
Chef’s Tip: Add a pinch of cinnamon to the coffee mixture for an aromatic twist.
Millennium Shortbread
Ingredients:
For Shortbread:
- 250g all-purpose flour
- 50g powdered sugar
- 150g cold butter
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
For Chocolate Ganache:
- 200g dark chocolate
- 100ml heavy cream
Method:
- Mix flour, sugar, and butter until crumbly. Add vanilla and form into a dough.
- Roll out and cut into desired shapes. Bake at 170°C for 12-15 minutes until golden. Cool.
- Heat cream and pour over chopped chocolate. Stir until smooth.
- Spread ganache over shortbread and let set.
Chef's Tip: Sprinkle sea salt flakes over the ganache for a flavour contrast.
Health-conscious desserts
Who said people with sweet tooth have a monopoly over desserts? Those who are on a diet and have committed themselves to a fitness journey can enjoy the goodness of sweets too! Natural, refreshing ingredients like berries or Greek yoghurt are the hero ingredients. Replace sugar with other alternatives like honey or maple syrup. Chef Amit shared these recipes:
Granola Parfait
Ingredients:
- Granola: 1 cup
- Greek yogurt: 200g
- Honey: 2 tbsp
- Mixed berries: 150g (blueberries, raspberries, and strawberries)
Method:
- Layer granola at the bottom of a glass.
- Add a layer of Greek yoghurt and drizzle honey on top.
- Follow with a layer of mixed berries.
- Repeat layers until the glass is full.
Chef’s Tip: Toast the granola lightly in a pan for an extra crunch and nutty flavour.
Chocolate Peanut Butter and Banana Smoothie Bowl
Ingredients:
- Frozen bananas: 2
- Peanut butter: 2 tbsp
- Cocoa powder: 1 tbsp
- Almond milk: 100ml
- Granola: 2 tbsp (for topping)
- Dark chocolate shavings: 1 tbsp (for topping)
- Sliced banana: 1 (for topping)
Method:
- Blend frozen bananas, peanut butter, cocoa powder, and almond milk until creamy.
- Pour the smoothie into a bowl.
- Top with granola, sliced banana, and dark chocolate shavings.
Chef’s Tip: Add a drizzle of honey or maple syrup for extra sweetness.
