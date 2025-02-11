Fine dessert dining date at home: Try these mouthwatering, premium recipes for Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day sets the tone for some decadent indulgence. Couples flock to restaurants for a nice date night dinner, but what if you could bring the charm of fine dining right into your home? This is also a perfect opportunity to show off the romantic in you-whether by cooking together as a couple or surprising your date with an irresistible spread of indulgent, premium desserts. Valentine's Day 2025: Cooking together is a romantic way to celebrate the day of love.(Shutterstock)

Not only Valentine's Day, consider this as a guide for date night dessert ideas anytime you want to go for something special.

Chef Vineeth Jayan, Executive Chef in The Den Bengaluru, shared the recipes of 4 decadent dessert recipes.

Rose and raspberry mousse

Ingredients

4 tbsp Egg white

3 tbsp Sugar

1 tbsp Banana purée

3 tbsp Strawberry purée

1/4 tsp Rose essence

2.5 tbsp Almond flour

2.5 tbsp Icing sugar

1.5 tbsp Flour

3 tbsp Whole milk

1/2 tsp Glucose

1/2 tsp Gelatine

5.5 tbsp White chocolate (melted)

6 tbsp Fresh cream (whipped)

Method

Take one pot put egg white and sugar to whip to meringue

After that mix banana puree, strawberry puree, and rose essence then mix slowly with almond flour and icing sugar, flour.

Then take one tray, put all the better into the tray and bake at 170°C degrees for 15 minutes.

Take one pot put in slow gas the add whole milk, glucose and fresh cream after cook mixed the white chocolate and gelatine. Then keep on the chiller to rest.

Red velvet brownie

Ingredients

2–3 eggs

1 cup sugar

1/2 cup butter

1/2–1 cup white chocolate

1 cup flour

A pinch of almond powder or cocoa powder for texture and flavour

Method

Take one pot, then add egg and sugar, mix. After that, add melted white chocolate and butter, mix.

Then, mix in flour, almond powder, cocoa powder, and red colour.

Afterward, put the batter in a tray, then cook in an oven at 175°C for 30 minutes.

Let it cool, cut and serve.

Chocolate silk cake

Ingredients

50 ml Water

6 tbsp Sugar

12 tbsp Butter

12 tbsp Dark chocolate (melted)

3 Eggs

Method

Take one pot, put water, sugar, and butter, then cook. Then, after, add dark chocolate.

Then rest in the chiller for 30 minutes.

After getting cold, put egg and slowly mix, then cook in the oven at 170°C for 45 minutes.

After getting cold, cut and serve.

Apple pie

Ingredients

2 cups Apple (chopped)

40 ml Apple juice

½ tsp Agar agar

1.5 tbsp Brown sugar

¼ tsp Cinnamon powder

A pinch of Nutmeg powder

1.5 tbsp Raisins

1.5 tbsp Almond flakes

10 tbsp Flour

3 tbsp Butter

.5 tbsp Sugar

1.5 tbsp Almond powder

¼ tbsp Milk powder

A pinch of Salt

Method

Take a pot, then chop and thinly slice apples. Add apple juice, brown sugar, agar agar, cinnamon powder, and nutmeg. Mix together very well and cook on a slow flame until softened. Add the raisins and almond flakes, then set aside for around 30 minutes.

In another pot, mix flour, almond powder, and salt.

Take another pot, then mix butter and sugar until smooth. Combine with the dry ingredients to make a dough. Rest the dough for 30 minutes in a chiller.

After resting, roll out the dough and line it in a pie dish.

Take the softened apple slices and arrange them in a rose pattern on the dough, starting from the center and working outward.

Preheat the oven to 175°C (350°F). Bake the pie for 25-30 minutes until golden brown.

