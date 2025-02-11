Valentine's Day 2025: Last-minute decor ideas for a date night at home

Happy Valentine's Day 2025: Valentine's Day celebrations frequently take place in quaint cafes, scenic parks, or dazzling malls. But truly, home is where the heart is. So why not transform your home into a romantic, cosy haven by repurposing everyday decor? With a touch of creativity, your home can feel like a scene straight out of a romcom. Valentine's Day 2025: Make your home romantic with these expert-backed tips.(Shutterstock)

Experts from the industry shared some creative ideas that will turn your home into a cosy storybook-type romantic atmosphere.

Florals and colours

First to set the mood, let's get started with the main characters of the party- flowers and of course, colours. A flower vase is one of the easy decors for this occasion.

Dhara Shroff Head of Retail, Opulin reiterated that flowers are quintessential to achieve the storybook romance energy.

She said, “Opt for flowers in soft pastels or deep red hues, arranging them in sculptural vases for a timeless, elegant touch. Repurpose glass jars or ceramic pitchers as impromptu flower holders for a charming, effortless look. A carefully curated blend of textures, lighting, and florals can transform any space into a setting straight out of a romantic film.”

Furthermore, you can also make the vase romance-coded. Nothing is more romantic than the deep, evocative shade of red. If not red, you can consider pink as the secondary colour.

Amruth Sampige, Co-founder, Dash Square bringing his expertise also recommended using the colour red in the decor items. He added, “Transform your space for Valentine’s Day with a stunning red glass vase, effortlessly creating a romantic ambience. Fill it with fresh roses or any available blooms for an instant centrepiece on the dining table or bedside. Let it stand as a statement piece on a console or coffee table, adding a pop of passion to your décor. With minimal effort, this elegant vase becomes the perfect symbol of love, making your home feel straight out of a rom-com.”

Table set up

Now come to the second essential where you'll be laying out the table and wowing your bae with your cooking skills and maybe some cheesy dialogues.

Describing more on the ideal table set-up, Natasha Jain, Co-Founder, Natelier by Bent Chair recommended, “A polished dining table with refined chairs creates a warm and inviting space for a romantic dinner. Choose a sleek or classic table design and pair it with comfortable, stylish seating to enhance the ambiance. Soft lighting, like candles in simple holders, adds a cosy glow. A well-set table with neatly arranged dinnerware and glassware completes the look. Add a touch of romance with a floral centerpiece in a sculptural vase.”

Lighting

Other than romantic candles, if you have considerable time on hand and planning for a grand surprise on the date, consider switching up your lighting. Warm tone lighting creates a romantic feel.

Aryaman Jain, CEO, Innovative Design Studio suggested, “Opt for statement chandeliers with dimmable features to cast a soft, romantic glow, instantly elevating the space. Sculptural pendant lights with warm tones can create an intimate ambience, making every corner feel indulgent. Layering ambient lighting—like designer floor lamps with silk shades or elegant sconces—adds depth and warmth. Smart lighting systems with golden hues allow effortless mood-setting, perfect for a cinematic, love-filled evening.”

Extra step with sculptural decors

When you have the time and resources, take your Valentine’s Day decor to the next level by adding meaningful and symbolic elements that tell a story. Go beyond the usual accents and jazz up your home with items that evoke love and connection. Sculptural decoration imparts an artsy energy to the space.

Brijesh Bansal, Founder, Stone Art said, “Repurposing stone or marble sculptures from your existing decor. A 'couple sculpture', once a simple accent piece, can become the centerpiece of your celebration, symbolizing enduring love. Place it on a console, mantel, or bedside table.”

With a pinch of creativity and innovative touches, your home can transform into the perfect Valentine’s Day retreat, brimming with romance and charm.

