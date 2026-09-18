Want to sneak more veggies in your diet? Try this high-protein high-fibre savoury pancakes recipe packed with vegetables

If you’re someone who would rather skip the vegetables on your plate, you’re not alone – but cutting them out entirely can mean missing out on an important source of fibre. Fibre supports more than just gut health; it also plays a role in digestion, blood sugar regulation and satiety, which can be helpful when you’re trying to manage your weight. The good news? You don’t have to force yourself to eat a mountain of vegetables. One easy trick is to grate or finely shred them and sneak them into dishes you already enjoy.

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Also Read | Craving a crispy snack? Try this recipe for high-protein spicy Korean paneer popcorn made in an air-fryer

Vanshika Khurana, a fitness influencer known as Fit.Khurana on Instagram, who lost 40 kilos and successfully reversed PCOS without giving up good food, has shared a recipe for protein and fibre packed pancakes that deliver 23 g of protein.

In an Instagram video shared on September 8, the influencer highlights, “When was the last time you ate two cups of veggies? Instead of letting vegetables rot in the fridge, make these 23 gram protein pancakes. If you eat just a single slice of tomato or a tiny bit of leafy greens and call it a ‘veggie day,’ listen up. I was floating in the same boat until I discovered that you can grate whatever is lying in the fridge to make savory pancakes. For protein, just blend paneer or tofu and add it in.”

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{{^usCountry}} Check out the full recipe below! Ingredients 160 g silken tofu

35 g rice flour

1 tbsp cornstarch (about 8 g)

¼ cup shredded zucchini

½ carrot, shredded

½ onion, finely sliced or shredded

¼ cup shredded cabbage

Red chilli powder, to taste

Black pepper, to taste

Salt, to taste

1 tsp black sesame seeds

1 tsp oil, for cooking

Water, as required

Soy sauce, for serving Method Add the silken tofu to a blender with a splash of water and blend until completely smooth and creamy. In a large bowl, combine the rice flour and cornstarch. Add the shredded zucchini, carrot, onion and cabbage. Season with salt, red chilli powder and black pepper, then mix well. Pour in the blended tofu and mix until all the ingredients are evenly combined. The batter should be thick but pourable, not runny. If it feels too thick, add a little water at a time to loosen it. Heat a non-stick pan over medium heat and lightly grease it with the oil. Spoon small portions of the batter onto the pan and spread each into a small, relatively thin pancake. Sprinkle black sesame seeds over the top. Cook over medium-high heat until the underside is golden brown, crisp and completely set. Carefully flip and cook the other side until equally crisp. Repeat with the remaining batter, adding a little more oil to the pan if needed. Serve the pancakes hot with a simple soy sauce dressing made by mixing soy sauce, lemon juice, a little water, honey, salt and finely chopped green chilli. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Check out the full recipe below! Ingredients 160 g silken tofu

35 g rice flour

1 tbsp cornstarch (about 8 g)

¼ cup shredded zucchini

½ carrot, shredded

½ onion, finely sliced or shredded

¼ cup shredded cabbage

Red chilli powder, to taste

Black pepper, to taste

Salt, to taste

1 tsp black sesame seeds

1 tsp oil, for cooking

Water, as required

Soy sauce, for serving Method Add the silken tofu to a blender with a splash of water and blend until completely smooth and creamy. In a large bowl, combine the rice flour and cornstarch. Add the shredded zucchini, carrot, onion and cabbage. Season with salt, red chilli powder and black pepper, then mix well. Pour in the blended tofu and mix until all the ingredients are evenly combined. The batter should be thick but pourable, not runny. If it feels too thick, add a little water at a time to loosen it. Heat a non-stick pan over medium heat and lightly grease it with the oil. Spoon small portions of the batter onto the pan and spread each into a small, relatively thin pancake. Sprinkle black sesame seeds over the top. Cook over medium-high heat until the underside is golden brown, crisp and completely set. Carefully flip and cook the other side until equally crisp. Repeat with the remaining batter, adding a little more oil to the pan if needed. Serve the pancakes hot with a simple soy sauce dressing made by mixing soy sauce, lemon juice, a little water, honey, salt and finely chopped green chilli. {{/usCountry}}

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