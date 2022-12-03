Want to start off your day right? Get a healthy kick with Berry Smoothie Bowl

One way of ensuring that you are on top of your diet plan is by indulging in a healthy, timely breakfast to fuel your body with energy and essential nutrients and smoothie bowls are one such healthy option that will not only tingle your taste buds but are also easy to make. They also serve as healthy on-the-go snack option that is a guilt-free way to power you through your day.

Smoothie bowls are the new ice cream and the health enthusiast in us thinks that a smoothie bowl is our soulmate. If you too feel the same and want to start off your day right or need to get a healthy kick, here's a lipsmacking recipe of Berry Smoothie Bowl for you!

Ingredients:

Frozen Mulberry - 40gm

Frozen Raspberry - 40gm

Frozen Strawberry - 40gm

Frozen Blueberry - 40gm

Frozen Banana - 100gm

Oat Milk - 40ml

Yogurt (Skip if making it Vegan) - 30gm

Few fresh berries for garnishing

Banana slices for garnishing

Mixed Seeds

Toasted Almonds

Chia Seeds

Granola for garnish

Method:

Put all the ingredients in a blender and blend until very smoooth. Make sure all the berries and banana are frozen to get a nice thick smoothie. Pour the content in a bowl and garnish with slices of bananas and some fresh berries on top. Sprinkle some chia seeds, granola, and toasted almonds for the crunch and some nutty flavour.

(Recipe: Chef Rahul Desai)

Benefits:

Berries are small in size but contain a very high amount of antioxidants. They help you improve your blood sugar levels, as well as improve brain and heart health. Be it cranberries, blueberries, strawberries or blackberries, these can even be added to pancakes or marinades to get a boost of nutrients.

Apart from being a very good source of fiber and high in antioxidants that help reduce oxidative stress, raspberries are low in calories but boast many nutrients. Their consumption helps reduce the risk of cancer, diabetes, heart disease and other illnesses due to their antioxidant content. They may positively impact blood sugar, improve arthritis, aid in weight loss and may also combat ageing. Though raspberries are best to eat after purchasing, they can also be frozen and enjoyed at any time of year with same healthy option.

Strawberries are sodium-free, fat-free, cholesterol-free, low-calorie food and are packed with fibres and vitamins. They protect the heart by increasing HDL which is good cholesterol, guard against cancer and lower the blood pressure. Their strong astringent, anti-inflammatory and anti-oxidants properties not only protect skin from harmful UV rays but also treat burns and delay ageing. Strawberries prevent hair loss and the vitamin C in them encourages iron absorption and encourages better hair growth.

Bananas, whether mashed or otherwise, help lower the level of stress as they are rich in potassium which is an essential mineral needed to regulate water balance, acidity level and blood pressure. They not only improve digestive health and aid in weight loss but also support heart health, improve insulin sensitivity and contain powerful antioxidants.

Vegan as well as lactose, oat milk is a great option for those with dietary restrictions as it is not only good for bones but also helps to lower blood cholesterol since it is packed with B Vitamins such as riboflavin (B2) and vitamin B12. It is very high in carbohydrates and provides more riboflavin or vitamin B-2 than cow's milk. Oat milk is a great antioxidant that keeps the skin glowing by reducing pigmentation, fine lines and wrinkles. Its consumption helps repair the skin from daily wear and tear, UV radiation, pollution and other adverse effects.

Nuts and seeds are the best sources of essential fatty acids, zinc and magnesium. They deliver a significant amount of growth nutrients even when eaten in small quantities. Hence, they should be added to children's plates regularly in the form of whole nuts and seeds or powders, nut butter or snacky foods like chikki or fudge bites made from them.

Almonds are packed with healthy fats, fiber, protein, magnesium and vitamin E and not only reduce hunger while promoting weight loss but also lower blood sugar levels and cholesterol levels along with reducing blood pressure. According to a study published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, eating almonds in place of typical snacks may reduce the drop in heart rate variability (HRV) that occurs during mental stress, thereby improving cardiac function.

Loaded with cell-protecting antioxidants, chia seeds deliver a massive amount of nutrients with very few calories and are a good source of minerals like calcium. They help prevent constipation by providing insoluble fibre, which along with the protein content helps one to lose weight.