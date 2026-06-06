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Weight Loss Salad Featuring Quinoa And Pomegranate Offers Low-Glycemic Nutrition And Refreshing Summer Flavours

High-Protein Quinoa Pomegranate Salad combines quinoa, pomegranate, vegetables, and herbs to create a refreshing, low-glycemic meal rich in protein and fibre.

Updated on: Jun 06, 2026 09:55 am IST
By Tarishi Shrivastava
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Every spoonful of quinoa, pomegranate salad offers a mix of juicy fruit, fluffy grains, and crisp vegetables that make healthy eating more enjoyable. This high-protein quinoa pomegranate salad is a nutrient-dense, low-glycemic summer recipe that is perfect for weight loss combining flavour, colour, and balanced nutrition while fitting easily into weight-conscious meal plans and gluten-free meal prep routines.

High Protein Quinoa Salad With Pomegranate(Freepik)

Quinoa originated in South America and is often called a complete protein because it contains all nine essential amino acids. Pomegranate adds a juicy burst of sweetness along with antioxidants, fibre, and vitamin C. Together, they create a high protein quinoa salad that supports balanced eating while providing important nutrients. The combination of protein, fibre, and a low glycemic profile helps make this salad suitable for people looking for nutritious summer meal options.

The salad is prepared by cooking quinoa until light and fluffy and then combining it with pomegranate arils, cucumber, bell peppers, herbs, and a simple lemon dressing. Some versions also include chickpeas, feta cheese, nuts, or seeds for extra texture and nutrition. The result is a colourful dish with crunchy, juicy, and soft elements that work beautifully together. Served chilled, it becomes one of the most refreshing summer salad recipes for lunch or meal prep.

Feature

High-Protein Quinoa Pomegranate Salad

Regular Salad

Main Protein Source

Quinoa

Usually minimal

Protein Content

High

Low to moderate

Fibre Content

High

Moderate

Glycemic Index

Low

Varies

Satiety Value

Higher

Lower

Antioxidants

High from pomegranate

Depends on ingredients

Gluten-Free

Yes

Depends on ingredients

Meal Prep Friendly

Excellent

Moderate

Texture

Crunchy, juicy, fluffy

Mostly crunchy

Weight-Loss Support

Stronger due to protein and fibre

Depends on ingredients

Preparation Time: 15 minutes

Cooking Time: 15 minutes

Servings: 4

Difficulty Level: Easy

Calories: Approx. 220 per serving

Cuisine Style: Global Healthy Salad

Best Served: Chilled

Main Ingredient: Quinoa and Pomegranate

High-Protein Quinoa Pomegranate Salad Recipe

Fluffy quinoa, juicy pomegranate, fresh vegetables, and lemon dressing create a colourful salad packed with nutrition and flavour.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup cooked quinoa
  • ½ cup pomegranate arils
  • ½ cup cucumber, diced
  • ¼ cup bell pepper, diced
  • 2 tablespoons parsley or coriander, chopped
  • 1 tablespoon lemon juice
  • 1 teaspoon olive oil
  • ¼ teaspoon black pepper
  • Salt to taste

Method

  1. Cook quinoa according to package instructions and allow it to cool.
  2. Combine quinoa, pomegranate, cucumber, and bell peppers in a bowl.
  3. Add chopped herbs.
  4. Mix lemon juice, olive oil, salt, and pepper.
  5. Pour dressing over the salad and toss gently.
  6. Refrigerate for 15 minutes before serving.

Easy Ways to Boost the Nutrition Further

  1. Add boiled chickpeas for extra protein.
  2. Mix in steamed edamame for fibre and amino acids.
  3. Include chopped walnuts for omega-3 fats.
  4. Add pumpkin seeds for zinc and magnesium.
  5. Toss in kale for vitamin K.
  6. Add arugula for additional antioxidants.
  7. Include cucumber for hydration.
  8. Mix in avocado for healthy fats.
  9. Add fresh mint for extra freshness.
  10. Use extra virgin olive oil in the dressing.

Nutritional Value of Quinoa Pomegranate Salad

Quinoa and pomegranate provide protein, fibre, antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals">protein, fibre, antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals that support balanced nutrition. Here is a list of approximate values per serving.

Nutrient

Amount Per Serving

Calories

220 kcal

Carbohydrates

30 g

Protein

8 g

Fat

7 g

Fibre

6 g

Vitamin C

12 mg

Iron

2 mg

Magnesium

65 mg

Potassium

280 mg

Antioxidants

High

FAQs

Is quinoa pomegranate salad good for weight loss?

High-protein quinoa pomegranate salad combines protein, fibre, and low-glycemic ingredients that make high-protein quinoa pomegranate salad suitable for weight-conscious meal plans.

Can quinoa pomegranate salad be prepared in advance?

High-protein quinoa pomegranate salad works very well as a gluten free meal prep option and can be refrigerated for up to two days.

Is quinoa pomegranate salad gluten-free?

High-protein quinoa pomegranate salad is naturally gluten-free because quinoa does not contain gluten and pairs well with fresh vegetables and fruits.

 
quinoa weight loss health
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