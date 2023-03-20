What’s your waffle?

Crunchy, yet fluffy, waffles are a classic and are perfect for breakfast, brunch, dinner or anytime in between. They have established a niche for themselves with dedicated outlets serving waffles. These crispy treats have even found their way into Indian homes, as instant premix batters line the shelves of departmental stores. With this demand, chefs are giving waffles quirky makeovers. Waffles with fresh strawberries and whipped cream on top are a classic choice (Love&Cheesecake)

Oh so sweet!

While flavours like chocolate, red velvet or salted caramel have an established fan following, waffles with fresh fruits and berries remain evergreen. They act as a blank canvas to be customised to suit individual tastes. “You can add sliced peaches, mangoes or kiwis,” suggests chef Amit Sharma, Love&Cheesecake, Mumbai. Other toppings include whipped cream, chocolate hazelnut spread, maple syrup and nut butters.

Catering to an international flavour profile, Wafflesome, a waffle outlet in Delhi, has curated a Biscoff waffle. Topped with vanilla ice cream, crushed biscuits and drizzled with Biscoff sauce, “the waffle is a bestseller,” says founder Miraan Punjabi.

To give this European breakfast classic an Indian twist, chef Reetu Uday Kugaji says, “Jalebi batter can be made into waffles with a drizzle of jaggery syrup.” Gulgule batter can also be used to prepare waffles. “It is made with whole wheat flour, jaggery syrup and crushed fennel seeds,” she says.

Savoury serves

Not just breakfast buffets, savoury waffles can now be found on dinner tables. Palak paneer, malai broccoli and chicken Chettinad waffles are just some of the variations taking over menus. Chef Nishant Choubey often whisks up these creations in his kitchen at Street Storyss, Bengaluru. He says, “Waffles will keep having makeovers with Indian influences.” Cranberry cheese waffles with rosella syrup, cooked figs and sour cream is another savoury waffle he makes.

A popular variant is also the butter chicken waffles — crispy waffles topped with creamy butter chicken tempered with kasoori methi.

“Try adding crispy bacon on top of your waffles. The salty, smoky flavour pairs well with the sweet waffles. Fried chicken and waffles, a classic Southern dish from the US that combines the sweetness of waffles with the savoury flavour of fried chicken, is quite popular,” says chef Sharma.

Waffles can also be paired with various savoury dips that can be made using seasonal produce. “Chutneys made with shatoot (mulberry), amrud (guava), jamun and falsa are some options,” says chef Kugaji. Replace the whipped cream with hand-churned butter to add an Indian element to the waffles. “Sprinkle podi masala, garlic and red chilli powder, chaat masala, amchur or grated coconut,” she adds.

Waffles go healthy

An indulgent treat, waffles can also be made with healthy alternatives such as buckwheat and whole wheat. “Waffles made from ragi, multigrain, oatmeal and muesli are finding takers,” says Swapnadeep Mukherjee, executive chef, The Metropolitan Hotel and Spa, Delhi.

Vegan chef and Instagrammer Surabhi Sehgal has created a waffle recipe that uses clean and natural ingredients: “My savoury waffle is made with quinoa flour and zucchini. Eggs are substituted with flaxseed. It’s a perfect breakfast option that can be enjoyed with avocados, salad or eggs.” She suggests making sweet plant-based waffles with ragi flour, coconut milk and jaggery.

Tips to make crispy, fluffy waffles at home

For crispy waffles, use a batter that is of the same thickness as honey.

Separate egg whites from the yolks. Whip the whites till they form stiff peaks to get the right consistency.

Let the batter rest for 30 minutes to avoid chewy waffles.

Don’t overfill the iron as it will lead to thick and unevenly cooked waffle.

Instead of using melted butter, use vegetable oil, as it makes the waffles light and fluffy.

Choose metal waffle iron that is non-toxic.

(Inputs by chef Reetu Uday Kugaji)

Recipe: Multigrain waffle with ice cream and fresh fruits

Ingredients

2 eggs

1 cup milk

1 tsp baking powder

⅛ tsp salt

⅓ cup finger millet flour

⅓ cup buckwheat flour

⅓ cup oat flour

¼ tsp vanilla extract

2 tbsp sugar

Method

Using a hand beater, whip the eggs in a large bowl until fluffy.

Add milk, sugar, baking powder, salt and vanilla extract and beat until combined and smooth.

To the above mixture, stir in the multigrain flours. Mix well, until it is lump-free.

To cook, grease the waffle iron pan with oil and pour the mixture. Cook until golden brown.

Serve hot with chopped fresh fruits and vanilla ice cream.

(By chef Swapnadeep Mukherjee)