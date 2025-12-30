'3 relationships, a marriage and a divorce': Woman’s recap of a tumultuous 2025 leaves internet stunned

From Spotify Wrapped to fitness stats and travel throwbacks, year-end summaries have become a digital tradition. For many, that includes navigating the often confusing world of modern dating. One woman’s bizarre 2025 dating recap quickly caught attention for being far from ordinary, as it included multiple engagements, a divorce and a marriage, triggering widespread reactions online. (Also read: Sharmila Tagore calls Saif Ali Khan ‘an excellent parent’; shares what she learned from his bond with his kids ) Woman’s whirlwind 2025 dating wrap proves modern dating is anything but simple. (Pixabay)

Woman shares her bizarre 2025 dating wrap

A woman named Rivika shared her “2025 dating wrap” in a December 29 Instagram post, captioning it, “Ending the year happy but still hoping for better luck in this department in 2026!” Rivika gave a month-by-month snapshot of her turbulent love life and the timeline left many stunned.

In the post, she broke down her year in relationships with startling honesty. January began on a hopeful note with an engagement, only for it to end the very next month. By March, Rivika found herself engaged again, and in April, she got married. The months that followed, May and June, continued under the banner of marriage, but the fairytale didn’t last long. July marked a separation, and by August, divorce proceedings were underway.

September saw her embracing single life once again, before stepping back into the dating scene in October. By November, she was in a relationship, and December ended on a surprisingly hopeful note, with Rivika declaring she was “madly in love.”

How internet reacted

Her post quickly caught attention online, racking up tons of likes and comments. One user commented, “You’re not madly in love… just mad,” while another added, “Three serious relationships in a year is wild behaviour. You’re just in love with everybody.”

Another wrote, “Girl… ever heard of solitude?” while one more remarked, “Sounds like you love love, but we’ve got to add some discernment in 2026. Good luck.” Another comment read, “Moral of the story! Don’t let your fiancé keep you from finding your husband! Got it.” One user wrote, “After reading April, I had to go back to the beginning! Where are you finding these people?” while another joked, “How many grapes did you eat under the table on 12/31/24???”

Another comment read, “I can’t wait until people start taking marriage seriously again,” while someone else said, “Let’s normalise taking time to heal after a breakup from major commitments.” One user criticised the trend, writing, “Let’s not hype up the wrong things, please. This is nonsense,” while another added, “How do you find so many people you’re in love with?”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional advice. This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.