Wonder what are the essential skills that women leaders possess, which propel their careers to new heights? Search no more as we got you sorted with some strategic tips on women leaders' blueprint for professional success. 7 skills that women leaders vouch for a successful career (Photo by Tima Miroshnichenko on Pexels)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Sujatha Kshirsagar, President and Chief Business Officer at Career Launcher, revealed three key attributes that according to her are indispensable for success -

1. Embrace Curiosity: Picture yourself as a curious cat, eager to absorb knowledge from all corners of the universe. Whether it's staying abreast of the latest industry trends or embracing breakthrough ideas, cultivating a mindset of curiosity is essential. By constantly exploring new avenues and shedding outdated habits, you can stay ahead of the curve and drive innovation within the organisation.

2. Master Strategic Thinking: A strategic mindset is the hallmark of effective leadership. Just like a seasoned captain navigating a ship through treacherous waters, you must analyze challenges and craft meticulous strategies to steer their companies towards success. By viewing obstacles as opportunities and making informed decisions, you can chart a course for long-term growth and prosperity.

3. Foster Adaptability: In today's fast-paced business landscape, change is inevitable. To thrive amidst uncertainty, you must embrace adaptability as a core mentality. This means being open to new ideas, flexible in approach, and resilient in the face of adversity. By viewing every roadblock as a chance to expand their skills and explore new opportunities, you can lead their teams through turbulent times with confidence and grace.

She highlighted that your journey to a successful career is guided by your curiosity, strategic thinking and adaptability and by embodying these essential skills, you not only foster your own growth but also inspire those around you to reach for greater heights. Bringing her expertise to the same, Monica Malhotra Kandhari, MD at AASOKA & MBD Group, suggested -

1. Instinctive Decision-Making: Always remember that the key to effective decision-making lies in finding the gentle balance between trusting your instinct and informed judgment. At the same time, avoid getting bogged down by analysis paralysis; instead, weigh your options decisively.

2. Channelise Your Brainwave: Start by encouraging your team to think outside the box, recognizing that innovation often arises from the collective brilliance of diverse minds. Embracing new ideas as an opportunity for growth creates a workplace environment where creativity flourishes and new ideas are celebrated.

3. Bounce-back Spirit: Cultivate a mindset of resilience, viewing setbacks not as failures but as opportunities for learning and personal growth. When faced with troubled waters, draw strength from past experiences and maintain your composure to face difficulty with grace.

4. Listening to Others: Take the time to truly understand the emotions and thoughts of those around you. Actively listening to their experiences builds a sense of empathy and mutual respect in the team, laying the foundation for effective collaboration.