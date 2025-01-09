Big risk to uncertainty: Study explains why life-changing decisions are so challenging

There are many crossroads in life that prompt individuals to make life-changing decisions, which have the potential to completely change the course of their lives and even shape their identities. A study published in the journal American Psychologist tried to understand how people make these impactful choices. Life-changing decisions often involve contradictory components, weighing opportunities against emotional costs.(Shutterstock)

The researchers narrowed down on some factors that are behind these transformative decisions. They help to understand the gravity of the choice better. These decisions are big and change lives. Here’s how people decide:

1. Conflicts

These decisions have some components that are contradictory or conflicting. The study explained with an emigration example and elaborated that a person considering migration might face the promise of better opportunities abroad but must weigh that against the emotional price of leaving family and loved ones behind.

2. Uncertainty

The choice is unpredictable as there is no way of even anticipating the result. It is very much unclear and the person is in dark about the future. Such a difficult situation arises for instance, as per the researchers, when one is leaving a long-term stable, career to go chase passion for a livelihood without knowing what this means in future, uncertain whether the decision brings regret or joy. Uncertainty has a big hand in creating hesitation.

3. Irreversibility

As this is a life-changing decision, life will take a whole new turn after the choice so going back or undoing it is almost impossible. The researchers explained through examples like divorce or migration. There is immense pressure since the choice has a sense of finality.

4. Changes in life

Much of a person’s identity and personality are moulded by the life experience. So it is inevitable that this big choice will lead to even bigger changes that amount to changes in one’s identity, values and overall self. Such as becoming a parent changes one.

5. Risk

The decision comes with its own risk, like social, financial, emotional or physical risk. Making the choice becomes challenging with the involvement of a potential big loss. But despite the risk, people do weigh it against the potential reward.

