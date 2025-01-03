Boredom in bedroom is a dealbreaker for women? Study explains why sex life should be spiced up

A relationship's satisfaction is often measured by desire, if one is still attracted to the other. But beyond the surface level, looks like sexual boredom is a big red flag that might lead to low relationship satisfaction. Sexual boredom for woman can lower relationship enjoyment. (Shutterstock)

If a woman is faking it or generally feels bored and does not gain any excitement for sexual activities, their overall relationship satisfaction dips. This finding is revealed by the study published in the Journal of Sex & Marital Therapy. The researchers aimed to find a correlation between women's contentment in their relationships with sexual boredom.

Sexual boredom

Openly talk about the sexual boredom to make sure everyone's on the same page. (Shutterstock)

Being bored or unsatisfied with sex is a key predictor of the relationship’s satisfaction as per the study. The study assessed the impact of sexual boredom on 1,155 women in long-term relationships, from the age group of 18 to 66 years old. The experiments involved answering questions on various factors, including sexual boredom, sexual desire, and satisfaction levels.

The results showed that sexual boredom was a stronger predictor of both sexual and relationship satisfaction. As per the findings, women who reported less sexual boredom were more likely to feel satisfied with both their sex life and their relationship. When they are satisfied, they are overall happy with their relationship.

Along with this, there’s also a correlation between sexual desire and satisfaction. When women had higher sexual desire for their partner, they felt less bored, which made them more satisfied with both their sex life and relationships. This means that if sexual boredom is reduced, desire for a partner can grow, leading to more happiness in the relationship.

Attraction to others might not be harmful

Finding someone else outside the relationship attractive is often assumed to mean there's low attraction towards their partner. But the study says this isn't always true. The study found that feeling attracted to others doesn't automatically harm relationship satisfaction unless there is sexual boredom. When women feel little to no boredom in their sex lives, their partners can feel confident and assured even if women find someone else attractive. This indicates that occasional attraction to others is normal and not necessarily a problem, as long as sexual boredom isn't involved.

Typically desire is focused as a determining factor of relationship satisfaction. But the study highlighted how sexual boredom is also equally a very critical aspect that can affect both sexual and relationship satisfaction.

This is why the bedroom business needs to be taken seriously and levelled up with an appropriate amount of excitement. By being considerate towards women's pleasure and needs, sexual boredom can be kept at bay. Open communication is the first step in understanding what is expected of each other. By talking honestly about what you both want, you can keep the relationship lively and avoid feelings of boredom, ultimately leading to a more satisfying connection.

