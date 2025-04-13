Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Apr 13, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Celebrity crushes: Study reveals what happens to fangirls when celebs date

ByHT Lifestyle Desk | Edited by Adrija Dey
Apr 13, 2025 01:47 PM IST

Fans imagine to be in a relationship with celebrities, and when their celebs date, they feel jealous.

Did you ever fangirl to the point of daydreaming a whole relationship with a celebrity? This is known as a parasocial relationship, a one-sided bond where fans often experience strong emotional connections with celebrities. Even the feelings appear real, despite the celebrities being completely unaware of their existence.

Fans track celebrities' love lives online.(Shutterstock)
Fans track celebrities' love lives online.(Shutterstock)

This type of relationship may be imaginary, but it can mimic the jealousy seen in traditional ones.

A study published in Psychology of Popular Media found that fans can feel jealous when celebrities start dating someone, especially if the partner is different from them.

ALSO READ: What if the person you’re obsessed with isn’t right for you? Dating coach explains what is limerence, how it affects us

Why does jealousy happen?

Many fans follow celebrities closely and cherish items like autographs and selfies as valuable keepsakes.(Shutterstock)
Many fans follow celebrities closely and cherish items like autographs and selfies as valuable keepsakes.(Shutterstock)

Fans feel jealous and threatened when their celebrity crush dates someone in real life, especially if the partner is different, whether in looks or personality. This makes fans feel that they are not their celebrity crush's type, putting their imaginary bond at stake. With this, their very attachment is threatened, triggering the discomfort. At the end of the day, it's not about competition or wanting to be the celebrity's partner (even fans know the truth, despite the delusions); instead, it's about the threat to the emotional connection they’ve built in their minds.

Similarity is what makes it comforting

However, on the other hand, similarity is all the deal. If the celebrity crush's date is similar to the fans, they feel better. When the celebrity's partner is seen as similar, they find it reassuring, finding comfort in being ‘the type.' In a way, they can imagine themselves as they share almost similar qualities, behaviours with the partner.

ALSO READ: Gushing over grand gestures on dates? Dating coach reveals if you are being lovebombed

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Relationships / Celebrity crushes: Study reveals what happens to fangirls when celebs date
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 13, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On