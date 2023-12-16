close_game
close_game
News / Lifestyle / Relationships / Communication killers in a relationship that we should know about

Communication killers in a relationship that we should know about

ByTapatrisha Das, Delhi
Dec 16, 2023 03:37 PM IST

From bringing up past conversations to making assumptions, here are a few communication killers that we should be aware of.

Communication is one of the foundation blocks of a happy, healthy and safe relationship. Communication helps us to understand our partner better. It also helps us to grasp the changing patterns of the relationship, the shifting perspectives and their opinions. A healthy space for communication enables us to be more emotionally invested in the relationship. "Ask your partner if it’s a good time to talk about one issue. If it isn’t, find a time that is. Share with them what the issue is in a brief and concise way, without complaining, criticising them, or focusing on what they did. Instead, focus on your own thoughts and feelings. As the partner, repeat back what you’ve heard your partners share with you. Use their words and try to get clear on what their specific thoughts and feelings are. If the mirroring was correct, send a message of appreciation like, wow, you really heard me. Thanks so much. If the mirroring was not correct, make small adjustments. Then switch and the second partner begins to share," wrote Relationship Specialist Rose Viggiano.

Communication killers in a relationship that we should know about(Unsplash)
Communication killers in a relationship that we should know about(Unsplash)

ALSO READ: 5 communication reminders for successful relationships

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join

Past conversations: When we constantly try to prove what was said and not said in past conversations, we keep going back to past trauma and experiences that are not pleasant to recall. This further accelerates conflict and increases the distance between two partners.

Downplaying an issue: Any issue, be it big or small, if it affects the partner in the relationship, it is worth discussing about, downplaying a situation just because it did not affect us much is not a healthy way of addressing difficult issues.

Resentment: In any relationship, resentment can cause a lot of harm. Instead of submitting to the sense of resentment, we should ask for time and sit with our partner and try to address things together.

Ignoring feelings: We should not ignore our own feelings and try to seek the approval of our partner. It can later lead to pent-up emotions and frustrations.

Assumptions: Instead of assuming that they should know, we should make clear conversations to let them know about our needs and expectations.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Tapatrisha Das

    Tapatrisha is Content Producer with Hindustan Times. She covers stories related to health, relationships, and fashion.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 16, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out