Content creator sparks conversation with 'modern men are confused' post: 'Be gender neutral but pay the bill?'

A “'modern men are confused” post by content creator Ravinder Singh on Instagram has sparked major debate on social media. The viral post was made to mark the occasion of International Men's Day on Wednesday, November 19. Ravinder Singh's viral Instagram post talks about "modern men".(Instagram/thisisravinder)

Sharing his thoughts on “modern men,” Ravinder opined that men were “super confused” because of “new rules” that promote gender equality in society.

Ravinder Singh talks about “modern men”

Ravinder has dedicated his Instagram post to men who “endorse gender equality, but are also being punished for playing by the new rules”.

He said “modern men are confused” because of “mixed signals”. Although they are trying to “evolve”, “unlearn”, and “understand”, “the rules keep changing”, Singh added.

According to Singh, modern men are “expected to offer a gender-neutral treatment”. However, Singh is also heartbroken because he feels men must “initiate the conversation”, “plan the date”, and also “pay the bill”.

India ranked 128th out of 177 countries in the 2023 Women, Peace and Security Index. Per the NARI 2025 Report, 40 per cent of women felt “unsafe” in their cities, according to Business Standard.

There were 4.45 lakh incidents of crime against women in 2022.

However, Ravinder Singh claimed women often misuse “women-centric laws” to lodge “false cases” that harm men’s careers and reputation. “Modern men aren’t lost. They are overwhelmed,” he concluded.

Netizens react to Ravinder Singh’s post

Several users hailed Ravinder for his views in the comment section. “Finally, someone said it!!!! Thank you!” one excited user wrote.

Another added: “I seriously believe that men in our life need to be celebrated every day”.

A third person commented, “If I were a woman, I would have given you a tight hug 🤗 loads of respect for you!!!”

“Very well summarised”, one Instagram user said.

International Men's Day is celebrated annually on November 19 to raise global awareness of issues faced by men, including abuse, homelessness, and suicide. Jerome Teelucksingh started it in 1999 in Trinidad and Tobago. He chose November 19 to honour his father's birthday.

FAQs

When is International Men's Day celebrated?

International Men's Day is celebrated annually on November 19.

Who started International Men's Day?

Jerome Teelucksingh started International Men's Day in 1999 in Trinidad and Tobago.

What is International Men's Day for?

International Men's Day aims to raise global awareness of issues faced by men, including abuse, homelessness, and suicide.