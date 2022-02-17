Home / Lifestyle / Relationships / Couple tips: Unsaid or hidden rules of a romantic relationship
relationships

Couple tips: Unsaid or hidden rules of a romantic relationship

In a relationship, we often develop rules and set limits but there are some things that are never spoken yet inherently apply to the relationship. Life coaches reveal unspoken or unsaid relationship rules that should be followed to maintain mutual respect and understanding between a couple
Couple tips: Unsaid or hidden rules of a romantic relationship&nbsp;(Photo by Toa Heftiba on Unsplash)
Couple tips: Unsaid or hidden rules of a romantic relationship (Photo by Toa Heftiba on Unsplash)
Updated on Feb 17, 2022 02:34 PM IST
Copy Link
ByZarafshan Shiraz, Delhi

Love’ is a four letter word with so much more behind it, including a list of things that couples should never do to their significant other whether they have been in a long-term relationship for long or are still getting into a new one. In a relationship, we often develop rules and set limits but there are some things that are never spoken yet inherently apply to the relationship.

Few can understand that our partner is nothing but a mirror to us as the things that we both like and dislike about each other are actually the things deep within that we actually feel about ourself. Assimilating and integrating these well, brings about much wholesomeness, intimacy and healing in real, loving partnerships.

While communication and reciprocate everything in a romantic bond is integral, there are some things that are never spoken yet inherently apply to the relationship. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Jyotsna Ahuja, Founder of The White Space, advises, “Never underestimate the ability of one partner to step into the traditional role of the other partner - gender irrespective - if called upon to do just that.”

She adds, “Most men and women are in a relationship to embrace the other as a part of who they are, body gender notwithstanding. When you deny a man access to his emotions, or a woman permission to be glorious and visible, then the relationship tends to experience significant challenges. Instead, honour the other in yourself and allow your partner to do the same.”

Echoing the same, Life Coach Sheetal Shaparia elaborates, “In a relationship, we often develop rules and set limits but there are some things that are never spoken yet inherently apply to the relationship. One such unsaid rule in a relationship is that you must always keep your promises. We frequently make promises and then forget about them. It's critical that you either honour your promises or don't make them at all.”

Adding to the list, Sheetal revealed, “Loyalty is another such rule. It's something no one says out loud, but everyone secretly hopes for from their partners. Last but not the least, never ask for what you are unable to provide. When you demand something from your spouse, you must be willing to reciprocate. Otherwise, there's no use in expecting or even asking for the same from your partner.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
couple romance relationship relationship advice personal relationships relationships relationship tips love + 6 more
Close Story
Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 17, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out