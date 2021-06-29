Free Britney: Jamie Spears breaks silence on Britney Spears' conservatorship

Britney Spears' younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears recently opened up about her sister's conservatorship, saying she was proud of her sister for fighting for her rights and that she would support her no matter what. On Monday, in a video posted on Instagram, Jamie Lynn Spears spoke about how she finally felt like she could share her thoughts on the matter as her sister had finally testified against the conservatorship and their father, James Parnell Spears, in court.

In a series of videos posted to her Instagram stories, Jamie shared, “Hey everybody, I just want to take a second to address a few things. The only reason I haven’t before is because I felt like until my sister was able to speak for herself and say what she felt she needed to say publicly, that it wasn’t my place and it wasn’t the right thing to do. But now that she’s very clearly spoken and said what she needed to say, I feel like I can follow her lead and say what I feel I need to say.”

Jamie, who is also a joint conservator of Britney's finances, shared, “I think it’s extremely clear that since the day I was born, I’ve only loved adored and supported my sister. I mean, this is my freaking big sister, before any of this bullshit. I don’t care if she wants to run away to a rainforest and have zillion babies in the middle of nowhere, or if she wants to come back and dominate the world the way she has done so many times before, because I have nothing to gain or lose either way…This situation does not affect me either way because I’m only her sister who’s only concerned about her happiness.”





The former Zoey 101 star was seen wiping off tears as she continued to share that all she was doing was playing the role of supportive sister and aunt in Britney's life, saying, Wiping tears off her face, Spears said that her only role in the pop star’s life is to be a supportive sister and aunt to her children. She said referring to the #FreeBritney movement, “Maybe I didn’t support her the way the public would like me to with a hashtag on a public platform, but I can assure you I’ve supported my sister long before there was a hashtag. And I’ll support her long after.”

At the end of the message, Spears , an actor who appeared in the Netflix series Sweet Magnolias, said, “If ending the conservatorship and flying to Mars or whatever the hell else she wants to do to be happy, I support that 100% because I support my sister. I love my sister. Always have, always will. As long as she’s happy. So let’s keep praying. That’s all.”

Jamie had spoken on Britney's mental health earlier last year too when a fan asked her to address the 'obvious mental health' matter. She wrote in a comment, "You have no right to assume anything about my sister, and I have NO right to speak about HER health and personal matters She is a strong, badass, unstoppable woman, and that's the only thing that is OBVIOUS. (sic)"

The legal arrangement began in 2008 when Britney Spears suffered a mental health breakdown. A year later she made a comeback, released new albums and performed live for 10 years until late 2018.

In 2020, Britney Spears began the legal process to remove her father, Jamie Spears, from handling personal affairs ranging from her medical care to who visits her secluded villa outside Los Angeles. Jamie Spears also is a joint conservator of the singer's finances.

Earlier last week, 39-year-old Britney testified in court about how the conservatorship had not only been mentally but also physically abusive, referring to the fact that she has be implanted with a birth control device which doesn't even allow her control over her body, that she wishes to get married and have children and be able to spend the money that she was paying the lawyers who were in charge of her conservatorship. She told the judge, “I would honestly like to sue my family, to be totally honest with you. I also would like to be able to share my story with the world, and what they did to me, instead of it being a hush-hush secret to benefit all of them. I want to be able to be heard on what they did to me by making me keep this in for so long, is not good for my heart. I’ve been so angry and I cry every day, it concerns me, I’m told I’m not allowed to expose the people who did this to me.”



