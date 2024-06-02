From dance to swimming: 6 screen-free recreational activities to keep kids entertained this summer

Summer is the perfect time for kids to take a break from screens and engage in activities that stimulate their minds and bodies. Spending more time indoors is recommended as the summer heats up, especially for children who often like to play outside in the sweltering heat. However, as children crave recreation, this move indoors can leave them frustrated throughout the summer holidays. Unregulated screen time can become addictive, even as technology offers parents an easy way to entertain their children. Keeping children more involved in indoor activities is a realistic way to reduce screen time. If you're looking for ways to keep your children occupied during the heatwave, here are some indoor activities they might enjoy. (Also read: Parenting guide: 10 effective strategies for parents to foster digital literacy in adolescents ) With summer in full swing, it's the perfect time to encourage kids to step away from screens and enjoy the great outdoors.(Unsplash)

Summer Activities to Keep Kids Engaged Indoors

Shaji Kuttiani, Director Sports & Events, VIBGYOR Group of Schools, shared with HT Lifestyle six fun screen-free recreational activities to keep kids entertained this summer.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

1. Art and Craft: Boost your child's creativity with art and craft projects. Set up a designated crafting area with supplies like paper, paints, markers, glue, and scissors. Encourage them to create anything from paintings to sculptures using their imagination. This activity not only allows kids to express themselves but also helps improve their fine motor skills and hand-eye coordination.

2. Dance: Dance classes are a fantastic way for kids to express themselves creatively while staying physically active. Whether it's ballet, hip-hop, or jazz, dancing encourages coordination, flexibility, and self-confidence. Plus, it's a great way for kids to unwind and release energy positively and expressively.

3. Judo: Discover the art of balance, agility, and discipline through judo classes at summer camps. Rooted in Japanese martial arts, judo emphasises technique over brute strength, making it accessible and enjoyable for kids of all sizes and abilities. Under the guidance of experienced instructors, campers learn throws, holds, and falls in a safe and supportive environment, fostering physical fitness and mental focus.

4. Swimming: Splashing around in the pool is a classic summer activity that never gets old. Swimming not only helps kids stay cool in the summer heat but also provides an excellent full-body workout. Whether they're learning basic strokes or perfecting their dives, swimming offers a fun and refreshing way for kids to stay active while improving their physical fitness and water safety skills.

5. Basketball: Get active outside with a game of basketball. Set up a hoop in your driveway or visit a nearby park with a court. Teach your child the fundamentals of shooting, dribbling, and passing, then let them practice their skills in friendly pickup games or drills. Basketball promotes physical fitness, teamwork, and coordination, making it an ideal activity for kids who love sports.

6. Cricket: Encouraging kids to play cricket is a great way to keep them entertained and active while promoting learning and inculcating values. As the excitement of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) is looming, it's the perfect time to channel their cricket fever into a productive recreational activity during the summer vacation. With every swing, bowl, and catch during their playing session, they will not only hone their cricketing skills but also cultivate invaluable qualities like teamwork, sportsmanship, and strategic thinking.

This summer, encourage your kids to unplug from screens and explore the world around them through these engaging and enriching recreational activities. Whether they are creating art, mastering a new skill, or staying active with sports, there's no shortage of screen-free fun to be had!