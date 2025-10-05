From stonewalling to sharing: How emotionally expressive men are changing dating game in India

Being emotionally available is key to forming meaningful connections in dating, but it's easier said than done. Understanding your own feelings, communicating openly, and being present can help you build trust, intimacy, and stronger relationships. Ravi Mittal, founder and CEO of QuackQuack, shares with HT Lifestyle how you can become more emotionally available and navigate modern dating with confidence. (Also read: Can late-night eating habits affect hormones? Lifestyle coach says these 9 changes can help ) Indian men are moving away from traditional beliefs about masculinity, embracing emotional availability.(Unsplash)

How modern Indian men are redefining dating

For a long time, Indian society has held two firm beliefs about men: they don't talk about their feelings, and they don't cry. Men were expected to provide, protect, and take care, but asking to be taken care of, or showing vulnerability- wasn't considered "manly."

The good news? Over the past few years, modern dating, amplified by virtual platforms, has started to dismantle these stereotypes. Men are no longer bottling up emotions, and love has become far more enjoyable when communication flows both ways.

Modern dating trends show millennials and Gen Z prefer emotionally available partners. (Pexels )

Why are emotionally expressive men more desirable

A survey by the Indian dating app QuackQuack shows that 3 in 5 men now openly discuss vulnerabilities and share their flaws and red flags during the initial chatting phase itself. Surveys indicate that emotionally available men are increasingly desirable to women.

Profiles that include statements like "I go to therapy every Sunday" or "Still moving on from the last breakup but open to connections" receive more attention for their honesty. Emotional availability has even surpassed the traditional "six-pack abs and over six feet" checklist in desirability. Millennials and Gen Z are leading this change, seeking partners who communicate openly and rejecting toxic masculinity traits like hot-and-cold behaviour or stonewalling.

Traditional gender roles are slowly fading as women take the lead while men embrace being wooed. Relationships thrive when both partners communicate openly. Vulnerable, emotionally available men are not only attractive, but they also help build stronger, more sustainable connections.