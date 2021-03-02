Gender equality has improved in India, says new study
Nearly two-third of India's working women (66 per cent) feel that gender equality has improved compared to their parents age, according to a research study by professional network LinkedIn. The report also showed that more than seven in 10 working women (71 per cent) and working mothers (77 per cent) feel that managing familial responsibilities often comes in their way of career development. "Reduced and flexible schedules, more sabbaticals, and new opportunities to upskill and learn are critical offerings that can help organisations attract, hire, and retain more female talent," says Ruchee Anand, Director, Talent and Learning Solutions, India at LinkedIn. Telecommuting or Work-From-Home has also been appreciated by women across the workforce in India during the pandemic, and it is seen as the top-ranking demand for women in the workforce today, along with other flexibility programmes, according to the 'LinkedIn Opportunity Index 2021'. As per the report's findings, women are actively seeking employers who treat them as equal (50 per cent), while 56 per cent are looking to get recognition at work for what they do.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gender equality has improved in India, says new study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mini Mathur reveals secret of happy marriage on 23rd anniversary with Kabir Khan
- Mini Mathur shares romantic mushy ‘wild candid’ pictures on 23rd wedding anniversary with Kabir Khan, spills the beans on a long and happy marriage and we are taking notes to amp up our romance game this Sunday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kim Kardashian sites irreconcilable differences as reason for divorce from Kanye
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Milind Soman and Ankita celebrate seven year anniversary with beautiful pics
- Ankita Konwar wished husband Milind Soman on their seven year anniversary by sharing beautiful pictures of them together along with a loved-up note.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
How pandemic redefined happiness
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
LGBT+ Americans inch closer to 'freedom' as House passes Equality Act
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Another plea in HC for recognition of same sex marriages
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pawri Dilli me ho rai hai: Viral meme reference makes it to wedding invites!
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
With LGBT members trapped home, homophobia soared in Israel amid Covid lockdowns
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pandemic reinforces gender inequality, women have just 76% of men’s legal rights
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Post Bigg Boss, winner Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla to renew marriage vows
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Be cautious when entering into a relationship
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Here's what Kourtney Kardashian's love note to boyfriend Travis Barker reads
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arjun Kapoor shares heartwarming takeaways on grieving the loss of a loved one
- Even after 10 years of losing his mother Mona Shourie Kapoor, Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor continues to grieve her death like a fresh wound and recently shared a relatable post by a fan page that offers a heartwarming truth of grieving a loved one irrespective of the time. Read on
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Halsey reveals pregnancy has entirely leveled her gender perception
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox