Gender equality has improved in India, says new study

Nearly two-third of India's working women (66 per cent) feel that gender equality has improved compared to their parents age, according to a research study by professional network LinkedIn. The report also showed that more than seven in 10 working women (71 per cent) and working mothers (77 per cent) feel that managing familial responsibilities often comes in their way of career development. "Reduced and flexible schedules, more sabbaticals, and new opportunities to upskill and learn are critical offerings that can help organisations attract, hire, and retain more female talent," says Ruchee Anand, Director, Talent and Learning Solutions, India at LinkedIn. Telecommuting or Work-From-Home has also been appreciated by women across the workforce in India during the pandemic, and it is seen as the top-ranking demand for women in the workforce today, along with other flexibility programmes, according to the 'LinkedIn Opportunity Index 2021'. As per the report's findings, women are actively seeking employers who treat them as equal (50 per cent), while 56 per cent are looking to get recognition at work for what they do.



