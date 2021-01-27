IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Relationships / 'Gender Park' to come up in Kerala
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the February 11-13 IGCE-II and the Gender Park. (Representational Image) (Unsplash)
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the February 11-13 IGCE-II and the Gender Park. (Representational Image) (Unsplash)
relationships

'Gender Park' to come up in Kerala

The Kerala government's 300 crore three tower "Gender Park', claimed to be the first of its kind in the country and working towards gender equality in the state, will become functional here from February.
READ FULL STORY
PTI, Kozhikode
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 11:36 AM IST

The Kerala government's 300 crore three tower "Gender Park', claimed to be the first of its kind in the country and working towards gender equality in the state, will become functional here from February.

The launch will coincide with the second edition of the International Conference on Gender Equality (ICGE-II), state Health, Social Justice and Women and Child Development Minister K K Shailaja said on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the February 11-13 IGCE-II and the Gender Park. On the opening day, he will also lay the foundation of the International Womens Trade and Research Centre (IWTRC) that envisages a secure and sustained ecosystem for women entrepreneurs and a space for them to market their products.

The valedictory ceremony will be inaugurated by Kerala Finance Minister Dr T M Thomas Isaac. It will see the announcement of a policy draft based on the highlights of the entire sessions at ICGE-II.

A Gender Museum, Gender Library, Convention Centre and an Amphitheatre will also be launched at the event. These four facilities will form the first phase of the Gender Park that works towards gender equality in the state, Shailaja told a press conference here.

ICGE-II will explore measures to boost the economic potential of women and transgenders to equip them as sustainable entrepreneurs.

With 'Gender in Sustainable Entrepreneurship and Social Business: The Mediating Role of Empowerment' as the focal theme, the event at the Park's campus is being organised in association with UN Women,which is part of the United Nations.

The Gender Museum will feature various social struggles that led to shifts in the status of women, their achievements and turning points, including those during the Renaissance movement.

The Gender Library envisages the creation of public awareness on gender and its role in development. The state-of-the-art Convention Centre will have a capacity to seat more than 500 people. The Amphitheatre is set against a lush green backdrop.

Such an endeavour is the first in not just the country, but perhaps the whole world, the Minister claimed. "Already we have allotted 26 crore for the Gender Park and earmarked another 15 crore for the next financial year," she said.

The government has also approved an administrative sanction of 172 crore," she said. ICGE-II, with 100 delegates, besides 50 speakers, will hold nine plenary sessions and as many parallel sessions, in strict observance of the Covid-19 protocol.

Taking part will be policymakers, academics, professionals and domain experts, besides ministers and diplomats from 30 countries.

Organisations and institutions the world over will witness the proceedings live. The Minister said ICGE-II will function as a platform to anticipate the challenges in a post-pandemic world and share the present experiences of women across continents.

"Women in Kerala have high education, but no proportional representation in employment," she noted. "That paradox adds to the relevance of the upcoming summit."

Last month, the UN Women signed an agreement with the 2013-conceived Gender Park to develop it into a South Asia hub for gender-related activities. The December 21 MoU enables the Gender Park to build a Gender Data Centre.

All the projects at the Park will get cooperation from UN Women, the Minister said. The first edition of the ICGE at Kovalam near Thiruvananthapuram in 2015, had Gender, Governance and Inclusion as its theme. It saw the official release of Kerala State Policy for Transgenders.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter


This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
gender inquality

Related Stories

Gender-based violence "comes from a mindset, an idea that is so deeply ingrained that it is almost impossible to retrain", said Ran.(Pixabay)
Gender-based violence "comes from a mindset, an idea that is so deeply ingrained that it is almost impossible to retrain", said Ran.(Pixabay)
relationships

Men enlisted to fight 'tradition' of gender violence in Cambodia

Reuters, Phnom Penh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 11:41 AM IST
Ran is among 30 men coached by Gender and Development for Cambodia, a non-profit, to identify and root out violence against women by intervening in disputes, holding workshops and acting as a go-to for victims and authorities in communities.
READ FULL STORY
People who identify as non-binary - neither male nor female - can now select the gender-neutral title "Mx" on the White House website's contact page(Pixabay)
People who identify as non-binary - neither male nor female - can now select the gender-neutral title "Mx" on the White House website's contact page(Pixabay)
relationships

White House website adds gender-neutral pronouns as Biden meets LGBT+ demands

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 01:24 PM IST
People can now select gender-neutral pronouns when contacting the U.S. government, as President Joe Biden signed a raft of executive actions on his first day in office, including an order tackling discrimination against LGBT+ people.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
e-paper
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the February 11-13 IGCE-II and the Gender Park. (Representational Image) (Unsplash)
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the February 11-13 IGCE-II and the Gender Park. (Representational Image) (Unsplash)
relationships

'Gender Park' to come up in Kerala

PTI, Kozhikode
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 11:36 AM IST
The Kerala government's 300 crore three tower "Gender Park', claimed to be the first of its kind in the country and working towards gender equality in the state, will become functional here from February.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image(Unsplash)
Representational image(Unsplash)
relationships

Children of depressed mothers may experience suicidal thoughts: Study

ANI
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 07:04 PM IST
According to a recent study, children of mothers experiencing depressive symptoms are more at risk, as adolescents, of experiencing suicidal thoughts and attempting suicide.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image(Unsplash)
Representational image(Unsplash)
relationships

Dogs can learn new words after hearing them only four times: Study

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 06:40 PM IST
The findings of a new study suggest that talented dogs can learn new words after hearing them only four times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
relationships

Here's why drink, drug risk lower among optimistic pupils with 'happy' childhood

ANI
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 11:30 AM IST
The findings show a link between how pupils feel about the past, present, and future and their classroom behaviour.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Men, take note! If you are a new father and insecure about the relationship with your partner, it may trigger postnatal depression, a new study suggested.(ANI)
Men, take note! If you are a new father and insecure about the relationship with your partner, it may trigger postnatal depression, a new study suggested.(ANI)
relationships

Depression in new fathers linked to relationship insecurities: Study

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 06:51 PM IST
Men, take note! If you are a new father and insecure about the relationship with your partner, it may trigger postnatal depression, a new study suggested.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In a cross-cultural analysis, found several factors may have played a role in building the mutually beneficial relationship between humans and dogs, including temperature, hunting and surprisingly - gender.(ANI)
In a cross-cultural analysis, found several factors may have played a role in building the mutually beneficial relationship between humans and dogs, including temperature, hunting and surprisingly - gender.(ANI)
relationships

Study suggests women influenced coevolution of dogs, humans

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 05:11 PM IST
In a cross-cultural analysis, found several factors may have played a role in building the mutually beneficial relationship between humans and dogs, including temperature, hunting and surprisingly - gender.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Neena Gupta asks an important question from her followers(Instagram/neena_gupta)
Neena Gupta asks an important question from her followers(Instagram/neena_gupta)
relationships

Neena Gupta asks fans if it's okay to need people in life, here's what they said

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 03:43 PM IST
  • In a recent video, Neena Gupta asked her fans a rather intriguing question. The actor revealed that she is one of those who constantly need people in life and asked if it is better this way or to be absolutely independent.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gender-based violence "comes from a mindset, an idea that is so deeply ingrained that it is almost impossible to retrain", said Ran.(Pixabay)
Gender-based violence "comes from a mindset, an idea that is so deeply ingrained that it is almost impossible to retrain", said Ran.(Pixabay)
relationships

Men enlisted to fight 'tradition' of gender violence in Cambodia

Reuters, Phnom Penh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 11:41 AM IST
Ran is among 30 men coached by Gender and Development for Cambodia, a non-profit, to identify and root out violence against women by intervening in disputes, holding workshops and acting as a go-to for victims and authorities in communities.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
relationships

Peer confidants at school may help teens with anxiety, depression: Study

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 10:42 PM IST
Teen challenges including depression and anxiety are better understood by their peers as compared to teachers or counsellors in the school, believe three-quarters of parents in a new national poll.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The much-in-love couple will be taking their nuptial vows on January 24 at The Mansion House, a beach resort, in Alibaug.(Instagram)
The much-in-love couple will be taking their nuptial vows on January 24 at The Mansion House, a beach resort, in Alibaug.(Instagram)
relationships

Here are some details about Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal's wedding festivities!

ANI, Mumbai (maharashtra) [india]
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 03:59 PM IST
Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is soon going to tie the knot with his longtime girlfriend and fashion designer Natasha Dalal. The preparations for the couple's wedding are in full swing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People who identify as non-binary - neither male nor female - can now select the gender-neutral title "Mx" on the White House website's contact page(Pixabay)
People who identify as non-binary - neither male nor female - can now select the gender-neutral title "Mx" on the White House website's contact page(Pixabay)
relationships

White House website adds gender-neutral pronouns as Biden meets LGBT+ demands

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 01:24 PM IST
People can now select gender-neutral pronouns when contacting the U.S. government, as President Joe Biden signed a raft of executive actions on his first day in office, including an order tackling discrimination against LGBT+ people.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The move comes in the wake of child abuse accusations involving a prominent French political expert.(Pixabay)
The move comes in the wake of child abuse accusations involving a prominent French political expert.(Pixabay)
relationships

French victims of child abuse speak out in new #MeToo wave

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 11:25 AM IST
The French government pledged on Thursday to toughen laws on the rape of children after a massive online movement saw hundreds of victims share accounts about sexual abuse within their families.
READ FULL STORY
Close
New York City has opened $25 billion worth of contracts to bids from LGBT+-owned businesses as part of a pledge to widen access to a raft of benefits already offered to other minorities, from women to Black entrepreneurs.(Yahoo)
New York City has opened $25 billion worth of contracts to bids from LGBT+-owned businesses as part of a pledge to widen access to a raft of benefits already offered to other minorities, from women to Black entrepreneurs.(Yahoo)
relationships

New York City opens billions in contracts to LGBT+ business

Reuters
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 04:07 PM IST
New York City has opened $25 billion worth of contracts to bids from LGBT+-owned businesses as part of a pledge to widen access to a raft of benefits already offered to other minorities, from women to Black entrepreneurs.
READ FULL STORY
Close
After the separation from ex-husband Liam Hemsworth, the former 'Hannah Montana' actor has been open in interviews about her dating life and exploring her sexuality. (Instagram )
After the separation from ex-husband Liam Hemsworth, the former 'Hannah Montana' actor has been open in interviews about her dating life and exploring her sexuality. (Instagram )
relationships

Miley Cyrus gets candid about her sexuality

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:27 AM IST
American singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus got candid about her sexual orientation in an interview on Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tilda Swinton(Instagram)
Tilda Swinton(Instagram)
relationships

Tilda Swinton reveals she identifies as queer

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 08:10 PM IST
The 60-year-old actor, known for films such as "Orlando", "The Chronicles of Narnia" series, "Okja" and "Suspiria", said being queer is a "sensibility" for her.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP