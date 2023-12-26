Holiday harmony: 9 tips to maintain the perfect balance between festival parties and quality 'us' time
Here are 9 tips to help you seamlessly blend party cheer with relationship warmth, ensuring a season filled with both celebration and connection.
As the holiday season approaches, the calendar is full of fun events, get-togethers and opportunities to spend time with loved ones. Finding the ideal balance between the excitement of party time and the intimacy of "us" time can be an enjoyable challenge, even though celebrating with friends and family is undoubtedly joyful. A truly rewarding holiday requires navigating this delicate mix. With a little time management, understanding and healthy communication you can seamlessly blend the joys of socializing with the importance of carving out cherished moments for your own relationship. Let's discover how to make this holiday season a perfect blend of celebration and intimacy. (Also read: Healing resentment in relationships: Therapist shares a guide )
Tips to Strengthen Your Relationship in the Holiday Hustle
Clinton Power, Online relationship counsellor and marriage therapist shared in his recent Instagram post nine top tips to keep the balance between parties and your relationship this holiday season.
1. Selective RSVPing
Sit down together and decide which events really matter. Not every invite needs a yes. It's about quality, not quantity.
2. It's okay to pass
Feeling overbooked? Politely declining an invite is totally fine. Your relationship peace is important too.
3. Sacred date nights
Amid the holiday hustle, lock in dates that are just for you two. These could be simple, like a picnic in the park or a night of stargazing. It's about creating your own holiday magic.
4. Double the fun
Love certain events? Turn these into your couple time. Whether it's a concert or a community event, if it's fun for both, it's a win.
5. Open conversations
When the social buzz gets too much, have a heart-to-heart. It's about finding that sweet spot that works for both of you.
6. Quick quality moments
Even the busiest days have those little pockets of time. A morning walk, cooking a quick meal together, or simply watching the sunrise can be incredibly rejuvenating.
7. Your own traditions
Create a unique holiday tradition that's just yours. It can be something quirky like a themed photo shoot or making a yearly holiday scrapbook.
8. Remember why you're celebrating
In all the socialising, don't lose sight of what the holidays are about - spending time with those you love, including your partner.
9. Chill time post-holidays
Plan some relaxed, cosy days after the festive rush. A weekend getaway or a movie marathon - just unwind together.