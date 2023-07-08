How empathy affects the learning and development of children? Expert shares insights

Empathy is often described as the ability to understand and share the feelings and emotions of others. It goes beyond mere sympathy as it enables us to feel other peoples’ emotions, see from their point of view and imagine ourselves in their place. Empathy is the foundation of all emotional intelligence and the heart of a great learning culture. When parents and educational institutions foster an empathetic environment, it creates a positive impact on children's emotional well-being, academic achievement, and overall personal growth. When teachers and parents show empathy, they create a safe and supportive space in which students can express themselves freely.(Unsplash)

"Empathy plays a critical role in nurturing emotional well-being among students. When teachers and parents show empathy, they create a safe and supportive space in which students can express themselves freely. It makes them feel accepted, understood and cared for. This reduces feelings of isolation and anxiety and promotes a sense of collective belonging and class identity. It fosters positive relationships based on mutual trust and kindness. It can also decrease instances of bullying and aggression among students as empathetic students are more likely to appreciate diversity in their classrooms and be more inclusive in the true sense of the term," says Bonny Bhansali, Principal, of The Green Acres Academy. (Also read: Parenting tips: Things to do when the child behaves rude )

"Empathy provides an impetus for effective communication, open dialogue and easy collaboration among students. Children learn to listen actively, accept diverse perspectives without bias, share their thoughts freely, and collaborate collectively to solve problems. In addition to strengthening interpersonal skills, an empathetic approach cultivates an inclusive and cooperative learning environment. Empathy is also an essential leadership trait and one that distinguishes a good leader from a great leader," says Bonny.

Ways to Teach Children Empathy

She further shared with HT Lifestyle a few strategies that can be used to teach children empathy.

1. Teaching empathy explicitly to build knowledge

One of the most important ways to do this is through SEL (Socio-emotional Learning) programs as it will equip children to recognise and manage their own emotions, study facial expressions, body language or tone and understand what it means. This will help them empathise with others and develop strong interpersonal skills and healthy relationships.

Another thing that teachers and parents can do is teach perspectives through stories followed by activities that include discussions around understanding a character’s feelings, motives and consequences of their actions, role-playing, interviewing the character and so on. This would be an excellent way for students to understand how people think and behave. Providing opportunities for engaging in community service is a great strategy as it shifts the focus from Me too, We and children learn to put the needs of others before our own.

2. Teaching strategies to manage emotions

Conflict resolution techniques like stop, breathe, listen, and respond will help students understand the importance of pausing, before reacting in a given situation. Mindfulness, music therapy, yoga and breathing exercises are essential for self-regulation and developing focus and concentration.

3. Creating support structures

Co-creating a classroom charter of expectations to describe what different values we want our students to imbibe and what they look like and feel like in the classroom can also contribute towards building empathetic learners. Encouraging students to keep an emotion journal or putting up an emotion vocabulary board will help students acknowledge what they are feeling and manage their emotions more effectively.

4. Being a good role model

Teachers and parents must model empathy intentionally as it will enable students to learn how to respond with empathy when dealing with a conflict or a difficult situation. Be an attentive listener yourself so that you can promote active listening skills by making eye contact, acknowledging the speaker and responding without being judgemental. Celebrating diversity in the classroom and teaching students to respectfully disagree when they have different viewpoints is also important in promoting a culture of compassion and inclusion.

Empathy is the bedrock of a positive classroom culture and has a profound effect on the holistic development of students. It is vital that educators recognise this and proactively take measures to create a culture of empathy and compassion in their classrooms if they want to raise the changemakers of tomorrow.

