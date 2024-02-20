Practicing mindfulness helps in relaxing the mind and body and making the nervous system feel safe and happy. It also helps us to address our emotions, become more self-aware and take decisions responsibly. Practicing mindfulness, such as yoga and meditation helps in alleviating signs of Depression and anxiety. It helps in improving quality of sleep, lowering blood pressure and becoming more relaxed and happier. However, mindfulness can help in strengthening relationships as well. "Mindfulness has a ton of benefits, but have you ever considered how mindfulness can help strengthen your relationship with your partner," wrote Therapist Gianna LaLota. How mindfulness helps strengthen our relationships(Unsplash)

ALSO READ: What is social mindfulness; is it good or bad for your mental health?

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

How mindfulness can help in strengthening relationships:

Connection and intimacy: When we share mindful moments with the person we love, it helps in deepening intimacy and connection in the relationship, making us grow closer to the partner.

Validation: When we listen patiently and mindfully to the partner and their perspectives, it helps the partner to feel heard. It also validates the emotions of the partner and makes them feel understood.

Expression: When we mindfully express ourselves, we can communicate our feelings more clearly and with more clarity.

Reactions: When we are mindful about our responses and reactions, we react in a better way in heated situations.

Feelings of gratitude: When we start to mindfully observe the things that we appreciate in our partner, we grow feelings of gratitude that help us to find reasons to love and connect with each other.

Compassion and empathy: Mindfulness helps in practicing acceptance of the partner. This helps us to grow compassion and empathy for our partner.

Co-regulate together: In times of stress and anxiety, practicing mindfulness together can help us to co-regulate together.

Quality time: When we eliminate distractions and learn to be fully present for each other, the time spent together becomes more valuable and intimate. This helps in improving the quality of the relationship and strengthening connections.