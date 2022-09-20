How procrastination affects relationship with your partner; know from expert

Procrastination does not stop at a productivity level. It affects all aspects of your life, including relationships with your partner and family. Procrastination is a problem that almost every relationship has experienced at some point. When one or both partners put off tasks for another day or time, they end up delaying the task at hand indefinitely. Some people experience it on a regular basis, while others only experience it in certain aspects of their lives, such as their relationships. Before taking the time to have a helpful dialogue about how each of them is feeling, a couple may experience difficulties in their relationship. Procrastinating can lead to negative and self-defeating consequences for the relationship, including postponing these interactions. (Also read: Powerful ways to overcome procrastination, tackle distractions head-on )

" Procrastination is an avoidant coping response. When you learn to be avoidant and self-reliant, you could develop an avoidant attachment. It means you avoid connecting or being vulnerable in the relationship to feel safe. Procrastination also makes you dissociate and disconnect from a relationship. You are not fully present in reality. Therefore, you enjoy spending a lot of alone time to ‘recharge’ and feel like yourself again," says, Therapist Amanda Yoram in her recent Instagram post. She further shared some signs of how it affects your intimate relationship.

1. You struggle to deal with conflicts in a relationship

• You feel overwhelmed when dealing with conflicts in a relationship.

• Growing up, you were not exposed to or taught to deal with negative emotions.

• Thus, you struggle to identify your partner's emotional needs and work through conflicts.

• It does not help that you procrastinate when feel stressed navigating through your conflicts.

2. You struggle with intimacy and closeness

• You struggle to be vulnerable and express your emotional needs.

• Growing up, your emotional needs were perceived as being 'weak' or shunned.

• Thus, you like to put up a strong forefront to avoid expressing your emotional needs.

• You find it difficult to express and describe your emotional needs in a relationship.

• It is hard for you to be intimate and connect deeply in a relationship.

3. It's difficult for you to connect in a relationship

• You often disconnect and live in your own world.

• You are stuck in a frozen nervous system state that also causes you to dissociate and procrastinate.

• It makes it difficult for you to connect with your partner in a relationship.

• You easily neglect their emotional needs as you are less present in the relationship.

4. It causes more conflicts in a relationship

• Your struggle to be vulnerable causes you to be more defensive in arguments.

• You are defensive as you are more fixated on your own emotional needs.

• You have learnt to be self-reliant when your emotional needs are often dismissed.

• Thus, you have a difficult time acknowledging your partner's emotional needs.

Follow more stories on Twitter & Facebook