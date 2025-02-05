How to manage anxiety in long-distance relationships? Therapist shares tips to stay connected despite the distance

A long-distance relationship impacts a couple in many ways, bringing challenges and anxiety. Simple daily moments become difficult, such as waking up alone instead of next to your partner, managing kids without support, and dealing with intimacy struggles on your own. With so many hurdles, it's no surprise that long-distance relationships can be emotionally draining. Therapist shares practical tips to manage anxiety in long-distance relationships. (Freepik)

"Long-distance relationships can amplify insecurities and fears of the unknown. Anxiety often stems from overthinking scenarios, miscommunication, or fear of losing connection. Awareness is the first step to managing it," says Shaurya Gahlawat, mental health therapist in her recent Instagram post.

Shaurya further shared practical tips for managing anxiety in long-distance relationships:

1. Acknowledge your feelings

It's okay to feel anxious-it shows you care. Acknowledge these emotions without judgment. Naming your feelings can reduce their intensity and help you respond better.

2. Focus on communication

Clear and consistent communication is key. Discuss your fears and expectations with your partner. Use "I feel" statements to express yourself without blaming.

3. Set boundaries and expectations

Decide together how often you'll communicate. Balancing personal space with staying connected prevents over-dependence, reducing anxiety.

4. Manage overthinking

Challenge negative thoughts by questioning their validity. Ask yourself: Is there evidence for this? Focus on facts, not assumptions. Distract yourself from hobbies when spiralling.

5. Create shared rituals

Establish routines, like goodnight texts or weekly video calls. Rituals foster connection and give you something to look forward to, reducing feelings of insecurity.

6. Build a support system

Lean on friends or family for emotional support. Sharing your worries with someone who understands can ease the burden of overthinking.

7. Practice self-soothing techniques

Combat anxiety with mindfulness, deep breathing, or journaling. These techniques help you stay grounded and reduce emotional overwhelm.

8. Focus on personal growth

Use this time apart to work on yourself. Pursue hobbies, develop skills, or focus on fitness. A stronger "you" leads to a stronger relationship.

9. Trust and reassurance

Trust your partner's intentions and commitment. Seek reassurance when needed, but try not to let insecurity dominate the relationship. Trust is built over time.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.