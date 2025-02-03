Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Feb 03, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Valentine's Day 2025: Things you can do with your loved one if you are in a long-distance relationship

ByTapatrisha Das
Feb 03, 2025 01:26 PM IST

Valentine's Day 2025: From planning a surprise visit to having a virtual dinner date, here are a few ways to celebrate the day with your long-distance lover.

Valentine's Day 2025: The season of love is on its way, and February has already started paving the way for it. This is the time to pamper your loved one a little more, and make them feel extra-special. From showering a whole lot of love and affection on them to letting them know how much they mean to you; Valentine’s Week is the best time to make it special. Also read | Valentine’s Day countdown: 7 Days, 7 gifts to shower your better half to celebrate your love

Valentine's Day 2025: Make it extra-special for your long-distance lover.(Pexels)
Valentine's Day 2025: Make it extra-special for your long-distance lover.(Pexels)

Every year, Valentine’s Week is celebrated with a lot of pomp, grandeur, and of course, love. However, if you are in a long-distance relationship, it can be difficult to not be physically present with your beloved. But that does not mean that you cannot have a good time. We have got you covered here, with ideas to make it special for you and your loved one.

Plan a video call date:

Have a virtual dinner date.(Unsplash)
Have a virtual dinner date.(Unsplash)

We know how difficult it can be to be away from your loved one, especially during the week of love. But you can always spend special moments together. Plan a special dinner date together, align your time zones, get dressed and decorate your room. Share a dinner together over video call and make the day more special. Also read | Valentine's Week calendar 2025: Kiss Day, Propose Day to Hug Day, check the full list of February's 7 days of love

Handwritten letters:

Send handwritten letters.(Unsplash)
Send handwritten letters.(Unsplash)

Old-school love never goes out of style, and a handwritten letter can become your beloved’s one of the most prized possessions. Pour your heart out in a letter, and post it in old-school style. For extra effects, spray your perfume on the letter so that every time your beloved opens the letter, he/she can feel your presence around them.

Care package:

Send them a care package.(Unsplash)
Send them a care package.(Unsplash)

This Valentine’s Day, remind your beloved to take care of themselves. Curate a special care package with their favourite things, and send them to their address. Also read | Valentine's Day 2024: Know Valentine's Day history, significance and why we celebrate the day of love on February 14

Plan a trip together:

Plan a trip together.(Unsplash)
Plan a trip together.(Unsplash)

When there’s lot of love, distance can be just another word. Instead of being away from each other, plan a trip together for Valentine’s Day, and spend the day of love exploring a new city or a new country together.

Plan a surprise visit:

Plan a surprise visit.(Unsplash)
Plan a surprise visit.(Unsplash)

Imagine your loved one opening the door to find the best gift that they can wish for – you! Plan a surprise visit and knock their door. Don’t forget to take a lot of flowers to make them smile and yelp with joy.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 03, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On