Valentine's Day 2025: Things you can do with your loved one if you are in a long-distance relationship

Valentine's Day 2025: The season of love is on its way, and February has already started paving the way for it. This is the time to pamper your loved one a little more, and make them feel extra-special. From showering a whole lot of love and affection on them to letting them know how much they mean to you; Valentine's Week is the best time to make it special. Valentine's Day 2025: Make it extra-special for your long-distance lover.(Pexels)

Every year, Valentine’s Week is celebrated with a lot of pomp, grandeur, and of course, love. However, if you are in a long-distance relationship, it can be difficult to not be physically present with your beloved. But that does not mean that you cannot have a good time. We have got you covered here, with ideas to make it special for you and your loved one.

Plan a video call date:

Have a virtual dinner date.(Unsplash)

We know how difficult it can be to be away from your loved one, especially during the week of love. But you can always spend special moments together. Plan a special dinner date together, align your time zones, get dressed and decorate your room. Share a dinner together over video call and make the day more special.

Handwritten letters:

Send handwritten letters.(Unsplash)

Old-school love never goes out of style, and a handwritten letter can become your beloved’s one of the most prized possessions. Pour your heart out in a letter, and post it in old-school style. For extra effects, spray your perfume on the letter so that every time your beloved opens the letter, he/she can feel your presence around them.

Care package:

Send them a care package.(Unsplash)

This Valentine's Day, remind your beloved to take care of themselves. Curate a special care package with their favourite things, and send them to their address.

Plan a trip together:

Plan a trip together.(Unsplash)

When there’s lot of love, distance can be just another word. Instead of being away from each other, plan a trip together for Valentine’s Day, and spend the day of love exploring a new city or a new country together.

Plan a surprise visit:

Plan a surprise visit.(Unsplash)

Imagine your loved one opening the door to find the best gift that they can wish for – you! Plan a surprise visit and knock their door. Don’t forget to take a lot of flowers to make them smile and yelp with joy.