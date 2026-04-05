‘I can fix him’ but can you really? Psychologist warns it may ruin your mental health: ‘Always worried about…’

‘I can fix them’ is a common reassurance people give to themselves, and to others, when they choose to stay in a difficult relationship. This belief in ‘fixing’ gradually becomes resolute and firm, despite obvious red flags and recurring toxic patterns suggesting it should be ended promptly.



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However, this mindset can be detrimental to your own wellbeing, as it often evolves from a desire to genuinely help into internalising responsibility, where your ability to ‘fix’ your partner becomes closely tied to your emotional wellbeing and sense of self.



We asked Dr Sreystha Beppari, psychologist at Apollo Clinic, Nigdi, Pune, about what this ‘fixing’ approach in a relationship can do to you. She described this pattern as a codependent relationship and explained how it can harm your self-worth.

What is a codependent relationship? You may think that this ‘I can fix them’ mindset is romantic, that it reflects loving someone despite their flaws and choosing to stand by them through thick and thin. But there's a fine line between supporting a partner and babying them, where the responsibility of taking care of them can affect you emotionally.

The psychologist helped clarify that at its core, codependency is not about caring too much, but instead about losing the balance, boundaries and even self.

“In a codependent relationship, one person often feels responsible for the other person’s emotions, problems, or happiness," she noted. "Their identity slowly becomes tied to fixing, saving, pleasing, or protecting their partner.”

Here, the individuality itself gets eclipsed, making it difficult to separate one's identity from one's partner's. The focus gradually shifts to the partner's needs, wants, and desires, until they begin to take precedence over one's own.

Soon enough, the partner's needs start to feel like your needs, severely blurring emotional boundaries. Your and their identity begin to fuse, making it a challenge to identify where your identity ends, and theirs begins. You begin to lose autonomy in the relationship as to fix him, their needs make it to the top of the pyramid.