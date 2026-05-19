Indian man kept getting rejected by women as 'he refused to move out of his parents’ home': Matchmaker shares solution

In the evolving landscape of Indian matrimony, a new conflict might be emerging between modern career ambitions and traditional living arrangements. In a May 16 Instagram post, Oendrila Kapoor, a matchmaker, dating coach, and founder of The Date Crew, highlighted a case study that has sparked a conversation about the 'worldview problem' currently facing many 'on-paper' perfect bachelors. Also read | Actor shares secret that made her brother a top pick on Indian matrimony site after initial struggle: Not looks or money Oendrila Kapoor warns men against expecting modern partners while clinging to traditional living arrangements. (Freepik)

According to Oendrila, the client in question — a successful, financially secure entrepreneur — found himself repeatedly rejected by potential matches for one specific reason: "He refuses to move out of his parents’ home."

'He wanted a modern woman with traditional expectations' Oendrila shared that the client sought a partner who was 'equally ambitious, intellectually curious, and earning at least 50 percent of what he made'. However, his non-negotiable insistence on staying in the family home created a fundamental disconnect.

"He wanted a modern woman with traditional expectations," Oendrila noted. "A woman who had worked hard to build her own identity, but was expected to step into a home where the rules and roles were already defined," she added.

The irony deepened when the matchmaking team introduced him to women who were already comfortable in joint family setups. He rejected them, sharing he 'couldn’t resonate with them intellectually'. Oendrila pointed out that he desired someone who had 'hustled in her career as he did', yet failed to realise that 'such women did not work this hard to adjust in a home they can't even call their own'.

'My parents are chill' is not an argument A common defence used by men in this position is the assurance that their parents are easy-going. Oendrila argued that this phrase— "Mere parents bahut chill hain '(My parents are so chill)" — is often used to 'close the conversation before she (the prospective wife) can fully express her opinions'. The reality, Oendrila suggested, was more complex than just personality types: even with 'pleasant' parents, a woman is asked to walk into a home with 'its own rhythms, its own dynamics, its own way of doing everything'.

She added that the client’s reasoning for staying was that his 'mom handles all the cooking, cleaning, managing help, all the domestic administration'. To him, it made 'no sense to leave', but to a partner, it represents a lack of autonomy. The greatest gift parents can give, Oendrila argued, is not a free home, but 'the space to figure out who you are together, without an audience, without inherited roles'.