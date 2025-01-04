Jokes, giggles and parenting wins: How humour might be the key to raising happier kids

Have you ever wondered if cracking a silly joke or making a goofy impression could actually make you a better parent? Turns out, it might! A new study published in PLOS One suggests that humour can not only strengthen parent-child relationships but also make parenting strategies more effective. It’s one of the first studies to seriously look at how humour can be used as a parenting tool. (Also read: The hidden impact of toxic parenting: How growing up with difficult parents affects kids' lives and mental health ) New research highlights humour's role in easing parenting stress and building resilience.(Freepik)

For years, parenting experts have focused on structure, consistency, and discipline. But what if adding a little laughter into the mix could help ease tensions and make those tough parenting moments a bit easier? Sounds like it’s time to embrace the dad jokes!

How humour can boost cognitive flexibility

Previous studies have shown that humour can improve cognitive flexibility, which is the ability to adjust to new situations and come up with creative solutions. Researchers from Penn State College of Medicine, led by Lucy Emery, wondered if this skill could be especially useful in parenting, where unexpected challenges are common.

Humour may strengthen parent-child bonds and improve parenting strategies.(Pexels)

Benjamin Levi, a professor of paediatrics and humanities at Penn State and the senior author of the study, shared, “Humour can help people develop cognitive flexibility, ease stress, and encourage creative problem-solving and resilience. My dad used humour effectively, and I do the same with my own kids and in my clinical practice. The real question is: how do we use humour in a constructive way?”

What makes humour such a powerful tool?

According to the researchers, it comes with several perks it can lighten tense moments, teach problem-solving skills, and create joyful connections between parents and kids. Picture this: a parent jokingly mimics a toddler’s tantrum, catching them off guard and turning their tears into giggles. “There’s actually a fun similarity between parenting and business—they’re both hierarchical,” said Lucy Emery, a former Penn State medical student and now a paediatrics resident at Boston Children’s Hospital.

A study found that almost 70% of parents are interested in learning how to use humour effectively.(Pixabay)

“In business, humour breaks down hierarchies, encourages teamwork, and eases tension. Parenting is obviously more loving, but it can still be stressful. Humour can smooth over those tricky moments, make interactions feel more equal, and leave everyone feeling better.”

While the results are definitely encouraging, the study does have a few limitations. For starters, the sample wasn’t entirely diverse—most participants were white (77%) and male (64%). Humour is subjective, so people may interpret the survey questions in different ways. That said, the research still opens up some exciting possibilities. Almost 70% of participants said they’d be interested in a parenting class focused on using humour effectively. The researchers believe such courses could help parents steer clear of harsh discipline and build more positive connections with their kids.

“My hope is that parents can learn to use humour not just to ease the tension but also to build resilience and emotional flexibility—for themselves and their children,” Levi added.