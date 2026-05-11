KL Rahul gets candid about fatherhood, married life with Athiya Shetty: ‘You start finding peace…’ | Exclusive

“I’ve always been someone who keeps things to himself, but fatherhood opens you up in ways you don’t anticipate. The smallest things, a smile, a little gesture, can completely change your day. I think the biggest surprise is how it makes everything else feel more meaningful, not less,” KL Rahul tells us.

His life hasn’t been the same since, he admits, adding that fatherhood has brought a wave of surprises — the biggest being how it makes everything else feel more meaningful, not less.

After a few years of dating, KL Rahul got married to actor Athiya Shetty in 2023 in an intimate ceremony at Suniel Shetty ’s farmhouse in Khandala. They announced their pregnancy in November 2024, and in March, the duo embraced parenthood as they welcomed their baby girl, Evaarah.

KL Rahul may often make headlines for his on-field performances and his personal life with wife Athiya Shetty and their one-year-old daughter Evaarah , and off the pitch, the cricketer is embracing a quieter shift in life. In an interview with Hindustan Times, KL Rahul shared how marriage and fatherhood have transformed him, saying they drew him closer to the joy of simple, peaceful moments over the noise of the spotlight.

The cricketer, who is currently earning widespread applause for his stellar run in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, also revealed how his idea of “unwinding” has evolved over time: a shift that became even more pronounced after his marriage and stepping into fatherhood.

“Earlier, unwinding meant going out, meeting friends, maybe travelling somewhere new. Now it’s become much simpler and more fulfilling. It’s about being home, being comfortable, just existing without any pressure. Even something as small as slipping into my footwear after a long day and just sitting quietly, that’s unwinding for me now. Your priorities shift, and you start finding peace in the quieter moments rather than the louder ones,” says KL Rahul, who has been roped in as the global brand ambassador for Crocs India, and the face of their new campaign, ‘Play Hard. Rest Easy’.

On yearning for a slower pace With a schedule that keeps him constantly on the move, living out of suitcases, the cricketer admits there are moments when he craves simple, unhurried days, which is why he makes it a point to be fully present whenever he’s home with his family.

“A perfect day off is genuinely simple. No alarms, a slow breakfast, maybe take the dog out, just be at home without any schedule. I think when you live out of suitcases for most of the year, you really start to value those ordinary, unhurried days. I try to be very intentional about being present when I’m home. No phone, no distractions, just being there. That’s something I’ve become more conscious of recently, and it makes a big difference,” the cricketer shares.