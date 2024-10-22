Kriti Sanon reveals what her 7 biggest red flags in a guy are: 'If he texts you all night but never...'

Some relationship red flags can cause lasting damage to your emotional well-being, so it's important to know what to look out for ahead of time so you can walk away. While some red flags may not be that obvious, others can be glaring signs that the relationship is not going to work out. Also read | Relationship warning signs: From love bombing to gaslighting; 9 red flags you should never ignore So, he texts you all night but never wants to hang out? That's a 'classic red flag', according to Kriti Sanon. (Pexels)

It's likely you've already heard of red flags – those toxic warning signals that pop up in your mind or gut to alert you that something is off – but if you're wondering still, Kriti Sanon could be of help.

In a new video for Netflix India, the actor, who has been busy with the promotions of her upcoming film, Do Patti, shared her take on some of the biggest red flags to watch out for in a relationship.

‘If he keeps bringing his exes up’

Here are the seven biggest red flags in a guy, in Kriti's words:

1. “If he texts you all night but never wants to hang out. Classic red flag.”

2. “If he is too busy to talk but lives on social media – that is a red flag.”

3. “If he keeps bringing his exes up in every conversation and compares you with them – red flag.”

4. “If he is low-key trying to distance you from your friends and family for your own good, trying to isolate you – major red flag.”

5. “If he usually wants to meet you alone but not really make you meet his friends – red flag.”

6. “If he is all sweet and mushy one minute and just flips like a switch, like suddenly he becomes cold and you don't know what just happened, that is a massive red flag! Run!”

7. “If he disrespects you in any way, privately or publicly, whether it is verbal or physical, forget it. I mean, I don't even have to say that's not even a red flag. It is a siren. Run!”

Kriti concluded by saying, “So these are a few things that I feel were red flags. If I have missed out any, which I am sure I have, comment below.”

Reactions to her video

Instagram users wasted no time and flooded the comments section of the Netflix post with what they considered red flags in a relationship. One said, "When you start talking to him about the things he did that you didn't like and he suddenly starts talking about the things he didn't like that you did – suddenly making the whole conversation about him. That is a red flag."

Many also left funny comments. Someone reacted to Kriti's list of red flags, writing, "She was talking about my ex." Another joked, "Can confirm that I’ve dated all of the above." A comment also read, "If he's a he, red flag..."