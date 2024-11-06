Less is more! Small circle of friends can protect you from falling sick. Study explains how

As we grow older, our circle of friends shrinks and we choose quality over quantity. But a recent study led by Erin Siracusa, University of Exeter and Matthew Silk, University of Edinburgh, states that having a smaller circle of friends can benefit health as well. Having a small circle of friends can benefit health.(Pexels)

The study was conducted on aging rhesus macaques and it was observed that being less social helped them to contract lesser diseases. Study co-author Erin Siracusa, a researcher from the University of Exeter’s Centre for Research in Animal Behavior, in a media release, that the study reinstates why animals, including humans reduce their social connections as they age.

The research explored the tendencies of diseases that influence social aging from an evolutionary perspective. It was observed that just like humans, animals also demonstrate lesser social behaviour with age.

Human beings are wired to be social beings, and it is believed to be one of the main reasons why they survived with time. However, the study questioned why social connections tend to decrease with humans as they age. It was observed that with age, humans develop a weaker immune system, making them prone to diseases. Hence, to avoid falling sick or contracting infectious diseases from others, they reduce their social interactions and tend to fall back to a smaller circle of friends. This mindset can influence lesser social connections.

Results of the study:

The study observed that younger macaques had more infectious diseases than the older ones in the group. Being selective about who to hang out with, how big the social circle is also depends on the diseases that are spreading.

Why social connections decrease with age?

The study answered this question from the older macaques’ perspective. It was observed that when an older monkey fell sick, it required more time to heal and be on their feet. This can affect their social interactions, making significant changes in their lifestyle.

