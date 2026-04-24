From ‘adulting’ to ‘it’s giving’: How millennials and Gen Z can bridge the language gap and understand each other

Between “LOL” and “slay”, cringe and cool, and work-life balance and quiet quitting, millennials and Gen Z are still struggling to find common ground. Open your social media feed, and you’ll likely come across memes, videos and posts showing two generations constantly taking digs at each other. It’s almost become a quiet standoff where you have two generations working together, wanting similar things, but have trouble figuring out how the other gets there.

How millennials and Gen Z can bridge the gap.(Unsplash)

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This isn’t really a clash of values but a clash of conditioning, context, and communication styles. In conversation with HT Lifestyle, Damini Grover, counselling psychologist, life coach, author and founder of I’m Powered Centre for Counselling and Well-being, New Delhi, shared how Gen Z and millennials can bridge this gap.

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The world of millennials

Damini highlighted that millennials grew up in a world that rewarded persistence, hard work, structure, endurance and delayed gratification. As millennials, they studied, worked hard, stayed loyal, and slowly built their way up. There was a clear sense that stability comes from consistency and endurance. Hard work and patience were hallmarks of survival and growth, and mental health was nowhere in the picture.

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Millennials grew up in a world that rewarded persistence, hard work, structure, endurance and delayed gratification. (Unsplash)

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{{^usCountry}} But Gen Z, on the other hand, has grown up in a world that moves quickly, is a hyper-connected world where information is instant, opportunities are fluid, and mental health is openly discussed. They’ve seen burnout up close, and they don’t want to end up repeating the mistakes of the earlier generation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} But Gen Z, on the other hand, has grown up in a world that moves quickly, is a hyper-connected world where information is instant, opportunities are fluid, and mental health is openly discussed. They’ve seen burnout up close, and they don’t want to end up repeating the mistakes of the earlier generation. {{/usCountry}}

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They are not necessarily rejecting hard work; they are questioning how and at what cost, and neither is wrong. But without awareness and effective ways to navigate these differences in perception, both end up frustrated.

How to bridge the millennials and Gen Z gap?

Here are some things both need to understand and do differently to bridge the gap:

Be open to questioning as well as structure: Damini said, “Questioning a process is not always defiance, and following one is not always rigidity”. One brings a fresh perspective, the other brings tested learning, and growth happens when both are allowed to coexist.

Shift focus from effort and hours to meaningful outcomes: Damini explains, for instance, long working hours alone are not proof of commitment, just as speed alone is not proof of effectiveness. True productivity lies in combining consistency with smart, intentional work. Some days require stretching, while others will need efficient use of time over.

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Gen Z has grown up in a world that moves quickly, is a hyper-connected world. (Pexel)

Create space for dialogue, not just direction or resistance: “Being heard matters, but so does listening,” said Damini. Whether you’re leading or contributing, open conversations create far more alignment than assumptions on either side.

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Respect boundaries, while also understanding responsibility: Protecting well-being is essential, and true balance lies in knowing when to step back and when to stay engaged.

Value both experience and new perspective: While systems and structures come from years of learning, similarly, new ways of thinking bring evolution and respecting and integrating both prevents stagnation as well as chaos.

Pay attention to how you communicate, not just what you say: According to Damini, directness, clarity, tone, and timing all matter. No matter what your intention is, how you deliver a message matters a lot more than intention.

Build patience with process, while staying open to change: Not everything can be optimised instantly, and not everything should stay the same. Thus, progress requires both consistency and adaptability.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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