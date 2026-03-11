Kinshuk Vaidya: I plan to cut down on my working hours now that I’m a dad

Sharing an update about wife Diiksha and the baby’s health, he states, “Diksha got discharged yesterday. Both the baby and she are healthy. It was expected to be normal, but at the very last minute, it became a C-section. The good thing is Diksha is recovering well. Right now, that’s all that matters to us.”

On March 8th, actor Kinshuk Vaidya stepped into a new phase of life as he welcomed a baby boy with his wife, Diksha Nagpal. Sharing his excitement about becoming a dad, Kinshuk admits that the reality of fatherhood still hasn’t fully sunk in. “Everything is moving so fast. We’re still trying to process these new feelings because the baby is keeping us on our toes. We’re learning new things every minute now. It’s a surreal feeling. No amount of words can do justice to it,” says Kinshuk.

Calling the moment incredibly special, the 34-year-old adds that the atmosphere around them has been filled with joy. “It’s a beautiful, healthy baby boy. I had always wished for a boy, while for Diksha, it was just about the baby being healthy. Friends and loved ones had even turned guessing the baby’s gender into a light-hearted game. The environment around us right now is very special and full of energy.”

When asked if things have been different since Diksha got pregnant, Kinshuk shares how becoming a father has made him rethink his work-life balance. “Now that I’ve become a father, I’d like to work fewer hours. I don’t want to be the kind of father whose child doesn’t see him because he’s always working. I’m currently shooting but have taken a small break to be with Diksha. Once I resume work in a few days, I’ll be cutting down on my working hours from maybe 12 hours to 8 hours a day, and not more than that,” says Kinshuk.