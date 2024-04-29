National Honesty Day 2024: 20 inspiring quotes to embrace honesty and integrity in everyday life

Honesty is considered the best policy yet practicing it in every circumstance may not appear pragmatic to many. It requires a certain amount of courage and fearlessness when it comes to be honest and truthful to yourself and the world. The easiest and fastest way of earning trust is to be honest to people and stand by your set of values. To honour honesty and its importance in relationships, National Honesty Day is celebrated every year in the US on April 30. The day was established in the early 1990s by M. Hirsh Goldberg, author of The Book of Lies. Its aim is to promote honesty and straightforward communication in politics, relationships, consumer relations and historical education. Goldberg chose the last day of April to be celebrated as National Honesty Day because the month starts with April Fools' Day, a holiday that celebrates pranks and jokes which are not rooted in truth. (Also read: 5 ways to be a responsible friend) To celebrate National Honesty Day, choose to open up about your feelings to someone, talk about a grudge, take a stand for someone, speak the truth where no one is harmed, and above all, learn to be honest to yourself.(Freepik)

To celebrate National Honesty Day, choose to open up about your feelings to someone, talk about a grudge, take a stand for someone, speak the truth where no one is harmed, and above all, learn to be honest to yourself.

1. Honesty is the best policy. If I lose mine honour, I lose myself.

–William Shakespeare

2. Honesty is often very hard. The truth is often painful. But the freedom it can bring is worth the trying.

– Fred Rogers

3. Honesty is the fastest way to prevent a mistake from turning into a failure.

– James Altucher

4. A half truth is a whole lie.

– Yiddish Proverb

5. Honesty is more than not lying. It is truth telling, truth speaking, truth living, and truth loving.

- James E. Faust

6. One lie ruins a thousand truths.

— Ghanaian Proverb

7. If you tell the truth you don’t have to remember anything.

— Mark Twain

8. Integrity is telling myself the truth. And honesty is telling the truth to other people.

— Anonymous

9. Leading with integrity and empathy requires vision and a connection to your deepest self.”

- Karla McLaren

10. Supporting the truth, even when it is unpopular, shows the capacity for honesty and integrity.”

- Steve Brunkhorst

11. Goodness is about character - integrity, honesty, kindness, generosity, moral courage, and the like. More than anything else, it is about how we treat other people.

- Dennis Prager

12. To give real service you must add something which cannot be bought or measured with money, and that is sincerity and integrity.

– Douglas Adams

13. Real integrity is doing the right thing, knowing that nobody's going to know whether you did it or not.

– Oprah Winfrey

14. Integrity has no need of rules.

– Albert Camus

15. The greatest homage we can pay to truth is to use it.

– Ralph Waldo Emerson

16. What lies behind us and what lies before us are small matters compared to what lies within us.

– Oliver Wendell Holmes

17. Honesty is the first chapter in the book of wisdom.

– Thomas Jefferson

18. Whoever is careless with the truth in small matters cannot be trusted with important matters.

– Albert Einstein

19. A life lived with integrity, even if it lacks the trappings of fame and fortune, is a shining star in whose light others may follow in the years to come.

– Denis Waitley

