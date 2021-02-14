Pandemic changed the perspective for V-day
Abandoning the clichéd Valentine’s Day, 45% of Indians will celebrate the day with friends or family, according to a survey by Jeevansathi.com. Rohan Mathur, business head of the site, says, “Having spent most of their time at home in 2020, people seem to have found a connection with their families and loved ones.”
Also, as the survey suggests that “21% of women believe they are their own Valentine, as compared to 9% of men”, many women celebrates the Valentine’s weekend by pampering themselves. Analysing this trend, Dr Shweta Sharma, clinical psychologist, says, “Lockdown was the time when most of the people, probably for the first time in their lives, spent some ‘me time’ and explored their hobbies.” Agreeing, Jai Madaan, relationship expert, says, “The pandemic changed the way we think… After all the anxiety and stress, people realised that they can be fine in any circumstances and they don’t need to be dependent on others for happiness.” Arouba Kabir, mental health counsellor, adds, “I always tell people to prioritize themselves.It’s our first responsibility and pandemic make us realize this. Self care and self love is very important specially for women and it’s slowly rising.”
Another survey by Shaadi.com found that 46% of single people find being asked, ‘So, what’s the plan?’ most annoying. Adhish Zaveri, senior director, marketing, says, “Almost 40% of the people feel the pressure to be with someone on V-Day. We urge them to let go off the pressure.”
Talking about how it impacts psychology, Dr Preeti Singh, senior consultant - clinical psychology and psychotherapy, says, “It’s embarrassing for the youngsters to not have anyone. They are also made to feel awkward by social media. This breeds low self- esteem and confidence.”
To this, Madaan adds, V-Day is not what it used to be ten years back, it’s just about spending time with people you love, family, friends and others. Asking about plans is irritating and even hurtful.”
Author tweets @ruchikagarg271
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pandemic changed the perspective for V-day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kareena, Anushka, Varun: Here's how Bollywood is celebrating Valentine's Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Never really examined, dealt with my grief: Priyanka on coping with dad's death
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
92% Indian singles looking for love in matrimony: Valentine's Day Survey
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
A bleak Valentine's Day, lovers find hope in roses, vaccines
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
V-Day: Denizens plan moments of love, ditching madding crowds
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
World Radio Day 2021: Denizens share their romance with the radio
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joe Biden and Jill share secret to their happy married life on Valentine's Day
- In a recent interview, US President Joe Biden and his wife Dr Jill Biden shared secrets of their happily married life. Joe Biden revealed that shortly after meeting Jill, he knew that he wanted to marry her. The two have been married for 43 years now.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Have you defined what it is you want, asks dating coach Simran Mangharam
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
For better and worse: Pandemic-era love stories
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Are you in a toxic relationship?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Forced to stay home, French lovers turn to sex toys for Valentine's Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Partners in play: The new frontier in the world of online dating, is dating AI
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In search of soulmates, Thais flock to shrine of love ahead of Valentine's Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Valentine's Day 2021: Ananya Panday shares her break up anthem, tips to move on
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox