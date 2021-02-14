Pandemic changed the perspective for V-day

Abandoning the clichéd Valentine’s Day, 45% of Indians will celebrate the day with friends or family, according to a survey by Jeevansathi.com. Rohan Mathur, business head of the site, says, “Having spent most of their time at home in 2020, people seem to have found a connection with their families and loved ones.”

Also, as the survey suggests that “21% of women believe they are their own Valentine, as compared to 9% of men”, many women celebrates the Valentine’s weekend by pampering themselves. Analysing this trend, Dr Shweta Sharma, clinical psychologist, says, “Lockdown was the time when most of the people, probably for the first time in their lives, spent some ‘me time’ and explored their hobbies.” Agreeing, Jai Madaan, relationship expert, says, “The pandemic changed the way we think… After all the anxiety and stress, people realised that they can be fine in any circumstances and they don’t need to be dependent on others for happiness.” Arouba Kabir, mental health counsellor, adds, “I always tell people to prioritize themselves.It’s our first responsibility and pandemic make us realize this. Self care and self love is very important specially for women and it’s slowly rising.”

Another survey by Shaadi.com found that 46% of single people find being asked, ‘So, what’s the plan?’ most annoying. Adhish Zaveri, senior director, marketing, says, “Almost 40% of the people feel the pressure to be with someone on V-Day. We urge them to let go off the pressure.”

Talking about how it impacts psychology, Dr Preeti Singh, senior consultant - clinical psychology and psychotherapy, says, “It’s embarrassing for the youngsters to not have anyone. They are also made to feel awkward by social media. This breeds low self- esteem and confidence.”

To this, Madaan adds, V-Day is not what it used to be ten years back, it’s just about spending time with people you love, family, friends and others. Asking about plans is irritating and even hurtful.”

Author tweets @ruchikagarg271

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter