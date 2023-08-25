When people are brought up in dysfunctional homes where they constantly feared being abandoned, they develop deep trauma that further affects their adult relationships. But what happens when we finally recover from the wounds of abandonment? "Imagine a life unburdened by the weight of abandonment. A life where you finally know your worth and value. You're no longer seeking things outside yourself to feel good enough. Healing isn't just about the past; it's about crafting a future where your worth shines brightest," wrote Therapist Allyson Kellum-Aguirre. Allyson further explained that only when we let go of the fear of abandonment, do we find happiness in relationships and learn to accept ourselves the way we are. Positive transformations that happen when people recover from wounds of abandonment(Designecologist)

The Therapist pointed out the positive transformations that happen to people when they recover from the wounds of abandonment:

Self-acceptance: Wounds of abandonment create a deep sense of feeling not good enough for anyone. When we finally recover, we learn to accept ourselves and love ourselves for the wat we are. Accepting ourselves and becoming more aware of our emotions is the first step of self-love and self-acceptance.

Confidence: We start to feel confident about ourselves. When we accept ourselves, we learn to trust our abilities and recognise our skills. We also begin to have faith in ourselves and know that no matter what, we can get through it.

Connections: When we start addressing the wounds of abandonment, we learn what is healthy for us. Hence, we start to recognise people and connections that are healthy for us and surround ourselves in their company.

Live the present: Wounds of abandonment can feel very heavy for us. Only when we let go of the heavy weight of the trauma, do we learn to live in the present and be happy with what we have, rather than worrying about the future.

Growth: Recovering from the trauma of abandonment allows us to focus on our own growth and finding our true potential.

