Relationship therapist shares what you should and shouldn’t normalise in love: Disagreements to anxiety

A relationship, after the initial butterflies are over, can be challenging at times if we do not know how to navigate through it. A relationship demands constant commitment, understanding and loyalty. But it also demands security of being understood by the partner, when we go through constant changes. While we must maintain sanctity of a relationship and ensure that we help each other grow, often what we normalise in love and what we do not are argued upon.

Amna is a relationship therapist who keeps sharing tips on how to make romantic partnerships better and healthy. In a recent post, Amna addressed what we should normalise and what we shouldn’t. “Yes, there will be disagreements at time, yes there will be times where you probably really frustrate one another and feel short. As with all things, there's ups and downs. But exercising grace and repair alongside these can help, she wrote.

Here are things you can normalise in a relationship:

Disagreements:

In any relationship, arguments and disagreements are normal. Contrary to popular beliefs, conflicts can be healthy in a relationship as it can lead to morte clarity and understanding each other's perspectives and opinions.

Learning how to repair:

None of us come into a relationship knowing everything about it. Hence, with time and trial-and-error methods, we learn how to navigate through repair and address conflicts effectively.

Feeling unhappy:

Not always you are going to feel happy with your partner around. Our emotions fluctuate naturally and we may feel unhappy, even when they are with us.

Things to not normalise in a relationship:

Walking on eggshells:

If you feel the need to be careful about what you say and what you do, and feel overstimulated for walking around eggshells around your partner, it is a classic red flag.

Being shut down:

When we are constantly made to shut down because our needs are not addressed, so much that we stop communicating, it is an unhealthy sign.

Not feeling supported:

A relationship demands that we support and care about the partner at all times. But if that is not how we feel with our partner, it’s time to reconsider the status of the relationship.

Feeling inferior:

When we are constantly disrespected and made to feel inferior in a relationship, it is time to call it quits.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.