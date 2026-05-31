Rujuta Diwekar shares 3 rules for boys who want to marry: “Marry a person who is more focused on their own career than…”

Marriage is more than just love; it demands more. In India, marriages are considered a union of not just two people but two families. Thus, family interference is very evident. Rules for boys who wants to get marry. (Unsplash)

However, marriage dynamics are changing, and now it’s all about the two people choosing each other. Amidst the increasing divorce cases, dowry harassment, and marital abuse, it’s significant for potential partners to make the right choice.

Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwakar took to Instagram on May 30, 2026, to share about the rules every boy must follow before considering marriage. ​Also read | 'You are not marrying a maid’: What the Supreme Court said, and why it matters for modern marriages

Rujute said, “Whether the institution of marriage will stand the test of time will depend on the ability of men to adapt and not of women to adjust.”