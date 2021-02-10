IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Relationships / Russian LGBTQ audience welcomes queer online romantic series amid gay ban
Russian LGBTQ audience welcomes queer online romantic series amid gay ban(Photo by Jana Sabeth on Unsplash)
Russian LGBTQ audience welcomes queer online romantic series amid gay ban(Photo by Jana Sabeth on Unsplash)
relationships

Russian LGBTQ audience welcomes queer online romantic series amid gay ban

  • Russian film director Andrei Fenochka's online series, Here I Come, about queer young people has been welcomed by the audience as a romantic story that mixes 'mystics, dreams and everyday life'
READ FULL STORY
AP
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 08:41 AM IST

Russian film director Andrei Fenochka says his online series about queer young people is important for LGBTQ people in a country that bans gay “propaganda” among minors.

Fenochka's “Here I Come” series that debuted last fall is marked as only available to people older than 18 in accordance with Russian law.

Fenochka said Tuesday that the Russian audience has welcomed the series, which he described as a romantic story that mixes “mystics, dreams and everyday life.”

“We have met with a very positive, supportive reaction from young viewers because they finally see the presentation of this part of society not only in English or in Korean, but also in Russian,” he said. “It is important for them to feel that they are not alone, they are not in isolation, they are not banned. Therefore, the interest is very large.”

Homosexuality was decriminalised in Russia in 1993, but anti-gay sentiment remains widespread. In 2013, Russia adopted a federal law banning "propaganda of nontraditional sexual relations among minors.” The law has been widely criticised as effectively blocking any public discussions of homosexuality while authorities have argued it’s intended to protect the interests of children.

And in the predominantly Muslim Russian province of Chechnya, scores of men were arrested and tortured and some were killed on the mere suspicion of being gay in recent years, according to human rights groups. Chechnya's Kremlin-backed regional strongman leader Ramzan Kadyrov has claimed there are no gays in Chechnya and a government probe found no proof of abuses.

Asked if he fears reprisals, Fenochka said that he and members of his crew were concerned about the safety of their actors while they were filming romantic scenes in open locations. He emphasised that all his actors were adults.

He noted that the sense of danger has given him a flow of adrenaline and argued that it's not a reason to be afraid.

“If you feel a free person and continue to live in Russia and you want to talk about any topics in your art, you need to be ready for any consequences,” he said.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia lgbtq queer gay men romantic
app
Close
Russian LGBTQ audience welcomes queer online romantic series amid gay ban(Photo by Jana Sabeth on Unsplash)
Russian LGBTQ audience welcomes queer online romantic series amid gay ban(Photo by Jana Sabeth on Unsplash)
relationships

Russian LGBTQ audience welcomes queer online romantic series amid gay ban

AP
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 08:41 AM IST
  • Russian film director Andrei Fenochka's online series, Here I Come, about queer young people has been welcomed by the audience as a romantic story that mixes 'mystics, dreams and everyday life'
READ FULL STORY
Close
Youngsters take a stroll on a pleasant evening ahead of Valentine’s Day in the Capital. (PHOTO: Sonu Mehta/HT (Photo for representational purposes only))
Youngsters take a stroll on a pleasant evening ahead of Valentine’s Day in the Capital. (PHOTO: Sonu Mehta/HT (Photo for representational purposes only))
relationships

Valentine’s in Covid times: Pressure test for young denizens

By Aprajita Sharad and Naina Arora, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 02:23 AM IST
The pressure of setting up the perfect date, amid the pandemic, seems to have taken over the minds of young couples in Delhi-NCR.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
relationships

Children's time perception, risk for developmental coordination disorder linked

ANI, Washington Dc
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 12:10 PM IST
Developmental coordination disorder (DCD) is a common condition that can cause clumsiness, and difficulties with time perception such as interpreting changes in rhythmic beats. Accurate time perception is crucial for basic skills such as walking and processing speech and music.
READ FULL STORY
Close
George Clooney and Amal Clooney wrote letters to each other(Instagram)
George Clooney and Amal Clooney wrote letters to each other(Instagram)
relationships

George Clooney wrote lots of love letters to his wife Amal during lockdown

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 10:44 AM IST
  • During a recent interview, George Clooney revealed that he loves writing letters to his wife and he wrote a lot of them during the lockdown. That is not all, even Amal used to write letters to the actor and keep them under his pillow.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The grant was withdrawn in September, but the decision only came to light on Tuesday when a Polish LGBT activist published on his website three letters exchanged between Norwegian and Polish officials.(Unsplash)
The grant was withdrawn in September, but the decision only came to light on Tuesday when a Polish LGBT activist published on his website three letters exchanged between Norwegian and Polish officials.(Unsplash)
relationships

Norway, Iceland, Lichtenstein cancel grant to Polish 'LGBT-free zone'

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 01:44 PM IST
Norway, Iceland and Lichtenstein cancelled a major grant to Poland's Carpathian Mountains after the region passed a resolution against "LGBT ideology".
READ FULL STORY
Close
NFL Super Bowl week helps raise awareness on human trafficking(Twitter/freedomforother/KirkCousins8)
NFL Super Bowl week helps raise awareness on human trafficking(Twitter/freedomforother/KirkCousins8)
relationships

NFL Super Bowl week helps raise awareness on human trafficking

AP
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 08:51 AM IST
  • NFL players support anti-trafficking work around the Super Bowl as a high priority issue
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dalai Lama's 'The Little Book of Encouragement' highlights the key to happiness(Twitter/NetTibet/tim_fargo)
Dalai Lama's 'The Little Book of Encouragement' highlights the key to happiness(Twitter/NetTibet/tim_fargo)
relationships

Dalai Lama's 'The Little Book of Encouragement' highlights the key to happiness

PTI
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 11:40 AM IST
Edited by Renuka Singh and published by Penguin Random House, Dalai Lama's 'The Little Book of Encouragement' has 130 quotes with words of wisdom amid pandemic, promotes human values, spills the beans on key to happiness and comments on Sino-India ties
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association on Saturday hosted a panel titled 'Women Breaking Barriers: An Industry Shift' as part of the Sundance Film Festival. (Instagram)
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association on Saturday hosted a panel titled 'Women Breaking Barriers: An Industry Shift' as part of the Sundance Film Festival. (Instagram)
relationships

Halle Berry teaches 7-year-old son to rethink gender stereotypes

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 05:41 PM IST
Hollywood star Halle Berry, in a virtual event, spoke about how she's teaching her son with ex-husband actor Oliver Martinez to respect the power of women.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Youngsters claim that since campus life has gone virtual, cases of ghosting have become more common. (Photo: Shutterstock (Photo for representational purpose only))
Youngsters claim that since campus life has gone virtual, cases of ghosting have become more common. (Photo: Shutterstock (Photo for representational purpose only))
relationships

College romance: Ghosting is the new normal

By Aprajita Sharad, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 12:24 AM IST
Forget about waiting to see a Raj enter the life of Simran (Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge; 1995); Gen Z operates so swiftly that the minute the train whistles, it takes to ‘ghosting’! This trend is more rampant now since campus has been virtual, and youngsters are engaging in online college romance
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image(Unsplash)
Representational image(Unsplash)
relationships

Use of social media apps linked to feelings of isolation during Covid-19

ANI
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 02:38 PM IST
According to a recent study, the use of online messaging and social media apps among Singapore residents has spiked during the Covid-19 pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Blake Lively writes a heartfelt note to women feeling insecure about their bodies(Instagram/ blakelively)
Blake Lively writes a heartfelt note to women feeling insecure about their bodies(Instagram/ blakelively)
relationships

Blake Lively talks about women's relationship with their bodies: Be proud of it

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 11:10 AM IST
  • Blake Lively recently opened up about how insecure she felt after giving birth to her third baby and the fact that no brands had clothes in her size made those feelings even more concrete.
READ FULL STORY
Close
they determine emotions by what they hear, rather than what they see. They found that while adults prioritised what they see, young children showed auditory dominance and overwhelmingly prioritised what they could hear.(Unsplash)
they determine emotions by what they hear, rather than what they see. They found that while adults prioritised what they see, young children showed auditory dominance and overwhelmingly prioritised what they could hear.(Unsplash)
relationships

Children determine emotions by what they hear: Study

ANI, London [uk]
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 10:45 AM IST
A first-of-its-kind study at Durham University's Department of Psychology looked at how children pick up on the emotions of a situation and found that they determine emotions by what they hear, rather than what they see.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A Brazilian lawmaker announced a bill on Friday that would require big companies to reserve 3% of their jobs for transgender employees, a step he said would help trans people escape poverty and marginalisation.(Unsplash)
A Brazilian lawmaker announced a bill on Friday that would require big companies to reserve 3% of their jobs for transgender employees, a step he said would help trans people escape poverty and marginalisation.(Unsplash)
relationships

Brazilian lawmaker proposes quota for trans employees in big firms

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 01:23 PM IST
A Brazilian lawmaker announced a bill on Friday that would require big companies to reserve 3% of their jobs for transgender employees, a step he said would help trans people escape poverty and marginalisation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A hooded religious police officer carried out Thursday's floggings, watched by a crowd wearing face masks.(Unsplash)
A hooded religious police officer carried out Thursday's floggings, watched by a crowd wearing face masks.(Unsplash)
relationships

Indonesia's Aceh province publicly canes two gay men

Reuters, Banda Aceh, Indonesia
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 10:23 AM IST
Authorities in Indonesia’s Aceh province publicly caned six people accused of breaching Islamic law, including two men who received 77 lashes for having a same sex relationship.
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Shutterstock)
(Shutterstock)
relationships

What forms the soul of a relationship?: With Love by Simran Mangharam

By Simran Mangharam
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 06:29 AM IST
Kindness, sensitivity and indulgence, when reciprocated, can combine to form a bond that becomes bright, enduring and unshakeable.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP