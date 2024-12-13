Menu Explore
Secret to women's orgasms: Study finds 3 key factors to frequent and satisfying orgasms

ByKrishna Priya Pallavi
Dec 13, 2024 01:26 PM IST

New research found that women experience 20 percent more orgasms alone than with their partners. It also highlighted key factors contributing to this.

A mind and body connection could be the secret to having frequent and satisfying orgasms in women, as per a new study. The research, published in Brain Sciences, explores how women who are more in tune with their body’s internal signals tend to experience more orgasms. It states that the secret to women's orgasms ‘might be less about external technique and more about internal awareness’.

Women who are aware of their body sensations have more frequent orgasms in both solo and partnered situations: Study.
Women who are aware of their body sensations have more frequent orgasms in both solo and partnered situations: Study.

Also Read | Did you know orgasms can give migraine relief too? Unknown benefits of the Big O!

About the study

The researchers studied healthy sexual function in women and explored how ‘interception’ aids sexual pleasure in women. What is interception? It is our ability to sense and interpret internal bodily signals like heartbeats, breathing, and sensual touch sensations. This internal monitoring system lets us know when we are hungry, tired and more.

Dr Megan Klabunde from the University of Essex’s Department of Psychology, who led the research, said, “Focusing only on orgasmic dysfunction in women is a problem because there is very little research demonstrating the normal process of orgasm for women, let alone demonstrating ways for women to enrich their orgasms.”

The researchers examined 318 women’s self-reported orgasm experiences during both solo and partnered sexual activities. The women completed detailed questionnaires where they were asked about their ability to notice and respond to various bodily sensations, as well as orgasm frequency and satisfaction levels.

Women reported having 20% more orgasms during solo activities. (Shutterstock)
Women reported having 20% more orgasms during solo activities. (Shutterstock)

What did the study find?

The participants reported having 20% more orgasms during solo activities compared to sexual activities with their partners. The same percentage was observed for the satisfaction rates. This added weight to the orgasm gap - a phenomenon where women experience fewer orgasms than men during heterosexual encounters.

The study also found three key factors that helped achieve sexual satisfaction in women. First, women who were aware of their body sensations had more frequent orgasms in both solo and partnered situations. Second, those with the ability to focus on bodily sensations despite distractions had more frequent and satisfying orgasms - an explanation to why women had more orgasms alone than with a partner. Third, women who felt safe and comfortable in their bodies reported greater orgasm satisfaction across both solo and partnered encounters.

Therefore, the study highlights how partnered sexual experiences might benefit from practices that help women maintain focus on their bodily sensations rather than getting caught up in performance anxiety or external pressures.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
