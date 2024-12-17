Snowmanning: New holiday dating trend that doctors warn could lead to STIs and emotional fallout

In the ever-evolving world of modern dating, some trends come and go, with a few leaving more negative consequences than others. As the festive season rolls in, singles are gearing up for casual flings at Christmas parties, New Year's Eve celebrations, and hometown get-togethers. However, one emerging trend is raising concerns among experts for its potential dangers. Known as 'snowmanning,' this behaviour reflects the transient nature of a melting snowman, where interest in a new sexual partner quickly fades, often within just 24 hours. Scroll down to know more. (Also read: Dating apps aren’t just for casual hookups: Study shows they lead to long-lasting, satisfying relationships ) Snowmanning is the latest dating trend to know and beware of.

Hidden dangers of holiday hookups

It might seem like a harmless holiday fling, but the fallout from snowmanning can last way beyond the festive season. A recent survey found that 20% of Brits have been caught up in this trend, which usually ends with ghosting or a sudden cut-off in contact. While the emotional toll of being ignored can sting, doctors are warning that the physical risks like catching sexually transmitted infections (STIs) can have much worse consequences.

The trend of 'snowmanning' is increasing among singles during the holidays.(Unsplash)

Experts believe the increase in casual hookups since the lockdown has played a big part in the rise of this trend. According to a survey, over a third (33%) of Brits admitted to having casual sex during Christmas week, with many reigniting old flings or finding holiday hookups at bars, clubs, or work parties. What's concerning is that only 20% of those surveyed used condoms during these encounters, which is contributing to a national rise in STI cases. Official data shows that STI diagnoses in England have jumped nearly a third since 2020, with gonorrhoea and syphilis cases increasing by 7.5% and 9.4%, respectively.

The survey also highlighted why so many Brits fall into the snowmanning trap. Factors like alcohol (15%), loneliness (11%), and the desire for connection often lead to impulsive decisions during festive get-togethers. Dr. Crystal Wylie, a GP at Asda Online Doctor, warns that snowmanning can cause more than just emotional harm.

How to avoid snowmanning

Since these flings often end without exchanging contact details, people who’ve unknowingly been exposed to STIs can’t warn their previous partners or seek treatment themselves. "This lack of communication can create a chain of transmission," Dr. Wylie explained. “It’s essential to use protection and get tested regularly, especially during times of increased social activity like December.”

For those diving into impulsive holiday hookups, Dr. Wylie recommends being proactive either by carrying contraception or seeking immediate medical advice after unprotected encounters. While most STIs are treatable, they can lead to serious health issues if left undiagnosed.

Conditions like pelvic inflammatory disease, infertility, and even neurological damage from untreated syphilis are among the potential risks. The NHS advises waiting 14 days after risky sexual contact to get tested for chlamydia or gonorrhoea and four weeks for syphilis or HIV. Common STI symptoms include unusual discharge, itching, burning sensations, and bleeding between periods or after sex.