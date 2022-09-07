Things no one tells you about a break up

As beautiful a relationship can be, a break up or a termination can be equally heartbreaking. While a relationship goes through a cycle of falling in love, working on it and eventually breaking up if things do not work the way we want to, a termination of any kind can have a mental impact and a negative effect on our health as well. It can affect the emotional health and make us miss the person we were with. Memories make their way in our minds and hearts and make us feel sad. It also affects our daily activities, make us distracted and feel a rush of sadness. Addressing this, Marriage and Relationship Therapist Elizabeth Earnshaw shared a few tips on things that no one tells us about a break up, but we are made to go through the same.

Grief: No matter how the break up would have happened, be it a clash of opinions or a mutual termination with two people parting on good notes and staying friends and acquaintances, a break up can hurt. It also brings with itself a rush of grief of having been separated from the other person. Elizabeth wrote that grief is valid, and the experience is legit. It is also okay to take our own time to move on from the same.

Looks different: While one person can have a specific perspective about a breakup, another person can have a totally different view point – both of them are valid and it is okay to feel the way we do about it. Not everyone needs to have a similar viewpoint about a breakup. Everyone's break up feels different and it is okay.

Hurting: Often we take our time and move on from the relationship post the break up, however, it can still hurt even years later, and it is a healthy form of grief. Memories can hit us even after years about the same break up.

Wanting to be with the ex: Even though we part ways, sometimes we may miss our ex-lover, but it does not mean that we need them back in our lives.

