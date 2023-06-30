In a relationship, we feel the need to get connected to the one we are with. Intimacy helps in developing connections and deepening the relationship. It also helps in understanding the needs, wants and expectations of the other person, and communicating our own. "Intimacy means creating connectedness and closeness in personal relationships. We often forget how many different ways there are to create intimacy. Are they all equally important to you, or do you prefer certain aspects of intimacy," wrote Therapist Susanne Wolf as she shared insights on the importance of growing intimacy in relationships, and the types of intimacy we can develop with the person we are with. Types of intimacy we can build in relationships(Unsplash)

Emotional intimacy: When we share our feelings and thoughts with our partners and open up to them, we start to grow emotional intimacy. Being vulnerable to them and showing them our weak side is a way of growing emotional intimacy.

Experiential intimacy: Sharing experiences together helps in developing more memories, more stories in the relationship. Be it taking a trip together or reading a book, we start to share experiences with them.

Intellectual intimacy: Understanding each other's perspectives about certain things, sharing our opinions about the social and the political landscape and having an in-depth conversation about something serious, is a way of growing intellectual intimacy.

Physical intimacy: Sharing physical affections, such as holding hands, cuddling, or sharing a hug is a form of physical intimacy, and it helps in connecting two people more in a relationship.

Spiritual intimacy: Sharing religious beliefs, values and ideas is a form of sharing spiritual intimacy. Meditating together or connecting with nature on a spiritual level is also a way of growing spiritual connections.

Being curious, appreciating and understanding the other person and their belief, and creating space and opportunities for growing intimacy are some of the ways by which we can contribute to growing intimacy and deepening the relationship we have with the other person.

