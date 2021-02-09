IND USA
Youngsters take a stroll on a pleasant evening ahead of Valentine’s Day in the Capital. (PHOTO: Sonu Mehta/HT (Photo for representational purposes only))
relationships

Valentine’s in Covid times: Pressure test for young denizens

The pressure of setting up the perfect date, amid the pandemic, seems to have taken over the minds of young couples in Delhi-NCR.
By Aprajita Sharad and Naina Arora, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 02:23 AM IST

Mummy ki daat ya bae ki laat? This seems to be the new dharam sankat in lives of young couples in Delhi-NCR who have entered the Valentine’s week and have the pressure of setting up the perfect plans for February 14, but are also under stress induced by parents to maintain distance from ‘special friends’ since Covid continues to cast its spell!

“Wanting to plan my Valentine’s Day amid the pandemic, I went to a restaurant in Majnu Ka Tila to book a table for February 14. I thought the place will have great music, good food and the whole fine dine experience on a student budget. But wahin tha jab mummy ka call aagaya asking me to come home and study for my upcoming exams in March! Ghar se bahar nikalne pe ban hai till we get vaccination. I can make excuses to go out to buy books or study material but for Valentine’s Day dinner? I doubt! But GF ko kaun samjhaye? She is expecting a surprise... Valentine’s Day amid pandemic has become so nerve-wracking,” says Pranshu Nain, a student of Ramjas College.

(Photo: Shutterstock)
(Photo: Shutterstock)

Not just students, young professionals are facing the same dilemma. Take for instance Gurugram-based business architect Akshay Kumar. “Valentines is a sturdy battle between ‘ghar waale’ and GF. It’s like visiting a graveyard on the day of amavasya! If you stay home your girlfriend will act like a ghost, and if you go out with her to celebrate, you are already in the graveyard,” quips Kumar.

“Valentines day is for lovers. It’s like a full week festival for couples. But ye parents ko kaun samjhaye,” says Atul Sharma, a Gurugram-based corporate, adding, “Due to corona, ab toh parents ‘culture talk’ pe aa gaye hain. I mean it’s normal for us couples to show affection through gifts and by spending time, but in order to restrict us indoors due to corona scare, parents are now saying ‘It’s not in our culture and is more about unnecessary expenses’. My parents too are asking me to not go out because of Covid, and completely avoid crowded restaurants. Indirectly and directly both, din mein do-do baar ye advise aa rahi hai: There’s no need to go out on Valentine’s Day.”

“But, no amount of emotional blackmailing is going to work this time round,” says Tejasvi Singh, a student of a Noida-based university, adding, “My parents used to be cool with me hanging out with my girlfriend, but pandemic has changed everything. Yahan bahar ka khaana nahi naseeb ho raha, GF ke saath outing toh sapno ki baat hain! I have to hide my momos and tell the delivery boy to not to ring the bell; that’s how strict my parents have become. And they don’t trust how sanitised restaurants would be on Valentine’s Day as that’s typically a busy day at most places. Aur iska pressure meri relationship pe aa raha hai... I suggested a virtual date and my GF disconnected the phone saying classes bhi virtual, tera pyaar bhi virtual, ab breakup bhi virtual hi hoga. I don’t know whether she was serious or kidding, but I’m planning to send across a bouquet of roses anyway.”

